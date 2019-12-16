The traditional geographic description of the Middle East is the land at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, and which includes Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, the Sinai portion of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, and Iran.
However, many people describe the Middle East as the region whose people are predominantly Arabs, which in addition to the other named countries, would also include all of North Africa, but not Turkey or Iran, whose people are not Arabs. The most used description of the Middle East encompasses all of the above, and possibly even some of the "'Stans" along the southern border with Russia.
The problem with all of these descriptions is that none of them address even in part who the people are who live in those regions or who they believe themselves to be.
Just in case you aren’t confused enough, the countries of what we call the Middle East were arbitrary lines drawn on a map by the British and other European countries at the end of World War I when they broke up the Ottoman Empire, which had sided with Germany. The lines as drawn at that time have absolutely nothing to do with who lives in those areas or how they feel about it, other than as an effort to break up those groups as much as possible.
Entire countries disappeared and reappeared as parts of separate domains, and a perfect example of that – which is in the news right now – are the Kurds. They were a group that was deemed dangerous and so were divided into thirds by assigning parts of their area to northeast Syria, northwest Iraq, and southeast Turkey in the hopes of keeping them from going to war against everyone else in the region (again).
Some countries, like Serbia, were completely eliminated, and for the same reason. The powers at the time decided that some people just couldn’t be trusted to live too many in one place. Once you understand that, everything else falls into place.
The next thing to look at are Arabs, which is a designation that means absolutely nothing in the real world. Like all close relatives, the Arabs all hate one another, partially because they are a tribal culture at their root, and partially because they just plain hate everybody who is like them, and everybody who isn’t.
The various countries and kingdoms throughout the crossroads of the continents and North Africa contain a very, very large number of individual tribes who are distinct and identifiable as such – which, of course, means the lines drawn on maps don’t really matter to them at all. They ally with each other and oppose each other as it suits them, and go to war or don’t only based on their own interests.
In most parts of the world, that is known as independence, but there, it is what they believe in above all else.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
