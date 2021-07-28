I made it through the week without invoking the Oklahoma right to run over three or more people who are expressing their views. I would never want to cause suffering for another human being. But I’m fascinated by the cutting edge between vehicular homicide and institutionalized suppression of free speech.
In other states, it is best to only cow-catch a crowd of people you don’t have an opinion about. But in Oklahoma, your "free speech right" lets you get real close in with your Dixie flag. In Oklahoma, it is customary to thoughtfully execute one’s "ultimate statement" in a power truck. Such drivers have already given up the fashion of the pencil skirt suit, and flaunt their athletic formidability just by mounting a lift kit truck. All protesters now should use a vehicle. A 37-vehicle parade is most formidable.
Besides being freaked out by the "running down protesters" law, I’m melancholy beyond protesting about the issues that concern me. I’ve edged into despair about climate change. This week, Italy’s island of Sardinia is experiencing wildfires so unmanageable that Italy sought help from the European Union; 1,500 people were evacuated. This week, 200 people died in floods in Germany and Belgium. This week, 3,000 acres of Catalonia woodlands burned in Spain. This week, record-breaking floodwaters inundated the Zhengzhou subway system of China. In July, the settlement of Lytton, British Columbia, was 90 percent burned up by fire, as 1,000 refugees were evacuated. The Washington Post reports that in July, Canada set a record for its top temperature at 116 degrees. The next day, that record was broken at 118 degrees, and the day after that, the record was broken a third time at 121 degrees. The excess death toll is in the neighborhood of 719 Canadian lives.
It is nice for folks to feel like they are flying under the radar of anonymity and are free to disperse to wherever they have friends and family to stay with. But when geographical populations are evacuated, emergency managers don’t necessarily know whether door-to-door evacuations have gotten everyone out of harm’s way.
My friend invited everyone to say what they’d done in response to climate change today. She works every day to raise awareness and invoke collaborations in policymaking, because as a scientist, she is looking for the catalyst to reverse the climate change trend, and as a mom, she hopes the rate of change can be slowed down soon.
I was feeling like just a small speck on a big map. Sure, I set my air conditioner thermostat at 79, so I won’t be using so much electricity. I avoided drive-thru dining because idling vehicles waste fossil fuels that would be better used sparingly, since their emissions float up and trap atmospheric heat. I recycle what I can to prevent more deforestation of carbon sinks. I combine trips to minimize my carbon footprint. I have a dense biomass, insulating my small house, and don’t add to the albedo with a turf monoculture lawn. I seek out local food grown here, rather than shipped across the country. My whole art thing is about sustainable upcycling to walk a light path on the planet.
And despite it all, I can’t do it alone or even multiplied a million-fold by like-minded guardians. It is going to take teamwork at the level of nations: curbing smokestacks, changing food perceptions, inspiring engineering and design modifications, and supplanting a lot of growth-oriented "prosperity" with quality-of-life touchpoints.
Our parents and grandparents came out of the Great Depression with some strategies for optimization. Every moment we still have with them is precious in learning the personal commitment to everyone’s well-being in a team spirit. We have so much to learn and so little time to adapt. It’s another big week of climate change, and not the last.touch
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
