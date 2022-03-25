I realize I often start columns with these words: "The other day, when I was waiting for the pool to open..." If it's not that, then I may scribble: "The other day, when I was swimming..." There's no question lots of stuff happens at the NSU pool – or in the natatorium, if you want to be fancy. But for some people, these things might go unnoticed. As luck would have it, I've been trained to be observant.
While sitting on a bench in the hall, waiting for Daniel the lifeguard to show up, I dropped a pill bottle behind the bench, and when I went to retrieve it, I noticed a baby diaper. It reminded me of something I'd seen many years ago, well before NSU remodeled the pool area, and back when some of the lifeguards were afraid to speak up, for fear of getting a good, old-fashioned Cherokee County butt-whoopin'. One day, I watched in revulsion as a mother changed her infant's dirty diaper – containing poop that had been in the drawers no telling how long while the kid was in the water – and then abandon the nasty package poolside on the deck. A rather sad lifeguard picked it up and presumably took it to a trash can.
That might have been the worst thing I ever saw. Or, maybe not. It depends on your perspective. There was a time when a big, burly fellow with tattoos a few lanes over paused at the shallow end, about the same time I did. He placed a thick forefinger against the side of his nose, daintily extended his pinky, and hooted a monstrous wad of snot into the water, then casually resumed his strokes. If the lifeguard saw what he did, she gave no indication, but after all, what could she have done? Demand that the fellow palm the globe and retire it from the building?
Once upon a time, there was a man who would make a huge production of doing yoga moves like the Añjali Mudrā, or "mountain pose," only to eventually jump into the water and dog-paddle clumsily to the other end. I've watched the college girls try to keep their heads above water so as not to mess up their hair and makeup, and I've seen them clump together in the shallow end, squealing and pulling off one another's tops in an effort to attract the attention of young men. I've endured the indignity of those young men, emerging from the dressing room after having gotten pumped up on the weights, looking around and saying, "Ain't no chicks to look at in here."
Then there was the guy who ambled up to the edge of the pool, wearing long, baggy Hawaiian shorts – the type that indicates he's not a serious lap swimmer, any more than the girls wearing makeup and thongs. He eased into the water and squealed like a teenage girl, presumably because he thought it was cold. He stood there shivering for a moment, then suddenly, he yanked down his trunks almost to the knees, exposing his junk. He jittered and jived for about 30 seconds, apparently trying to dislodge something, before he pulled up his drawers and started floundering about. At first, I wondered if the object of his angst might've been akin to those in the diapers of days past, but later, it occurred to me that one of the deceased crickets in the water that day might've found its way into his trunks.
On another day, as I emerged from my shower, a woman came into the dressing room and started having some sort of modesty-induced panic attack. Aghast, she covered her eyes when she saw me and apologized loudly. I thought she had perhaps found me particularly offensive, but she continued her repeated mea culpas as she walked deeper into the locker room, where a couple of other gals were dressing. Apparently she thought we might be offended that she had seen us in various states of undress. I noticed she was struggling to keep herself covered with a towel as she put on her suit, and was almost in tears. That was the same day when, as I was leaving the "natatorium," a guy passing by me suddenly stopped, lifted his leg slightly, and honked a fart that sounded like a blast from an out-of-tune trombone.
All this talk about trans people trying to sneak a peek in restrooms designed for their cis friends reminded me of a woman who used to be a crusader on that topic as well. Yet she'd bring her 9-year-old son into the women’s dressing room, whereupon he’d yank back the shower curtains and look at the “nekkid” women, then comment on their anatomies. The kid might be an adult now, or close to it. I keep checking the court report to see if he's been picked up for peeping.
Every time a tell pool tales, someone asks my why I go there. The answer is, because I want to – in fact, I have to, because I have psoriatic arthritis and it's the best way to ensure I can still walk. I'm grateful that the pool is still open, and despite the fact that a bully has started coming around to claim a particular lane as his own, I plan to be chugging along, as long as I can.
