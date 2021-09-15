COLUMN: Anti-abortion opinion isn't 'pro-life'

The recent U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 ruling, in which five of the conservative associate justices decided not to block Texas SB8, goes against previous rulings.
The Texas law is bypassing a provision that provides for deputization of private citizens who are responsible for the enforcement of the law.
Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three liberal associate justices and said, "The Texas legislature has imposed a prohibition on abortions after roughly six weeks, and then essentially delegated enforcement of that prohibition to the populace at large. The desired consequence appears to be to insulate the state from responsibility for implementing and enforcing the regulatory regime."
SB8 lets the state government off the hook regarding regulation and thus uses mob rule to enforce an unconstitutional law that will only be detrimental to the health and welfare of women, and this Supreme Court ruling will serve as a blueprint for other states to follow suit. And some states are already taking the steps to follow in the footsteps of the Texas law.
Do Christian values and virtue exact more relevancy when they are championed and manipulated by those Hill GOP rank-and-file, who abhorrently place self-interest advantages above any substantive legislation? And while the Republicans continue to wage war on women from the ranks of the working and middle classes with this continuance of political malfeasance, many women continue to support these same GOP opportunists.
The Oklahoma Legislature is spending a lot of time and effort to restrict access to a woman's right to abortion, which was upheld by Roe v. Wade. And to demonstrate how eager the Oklahoma GOP lawmakers are about anti-abortion bills, you only need look at what Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat has authored with a bill that will activate Oklahoma's inoperative abortion restrictions should certain Supreme Court decisions be overturned.
The one Supreme Court opinion that led to the increase in state abortion restrictions was in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which altered the standard by which restrictive laws were passed. And while the 1992 majority opinion reaffirmed a woman's right to choose an abortion, the opinion opened the door to a multitude of new restrictive abortion laws, which diminish – and in some cases, completely block – a woman's ability to exercise that right.
In the final analysis, weakened legal protections in terms of abortion restrictions fall disproportionately on minorities, the poor, and very young women. A pro-life stance should favor strong supplemental nutrition programs, universal pre-K, promoting a safe environment, ensuring equal pay for women, effective gun control to ensure safe schools, the removal of lead pipes from hundreds of thousands of schools, and affordable prescription drugs.
Ultimately, the aforementioned will guarantee a quality of life, and President Joe Biden's administration’s goal of infrastructure investment, as well as the need to reduce carbon emissions, are necessary components of a true pro-life platform. It is so easy for the GOP to climb on its moral high horse in attempt to cling to power, yet those who continue to support the Republican stance on abortion and express all of that outrage over an issue that was settled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 really miss the point of what is meant by “pro-life.”
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
