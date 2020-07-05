I hate it when the Associated Press makes changes to its Stylebook. That means I have to learn something new, and usually on the fly.
I remember the first change that got our attention: They removed the hyphen from "fundraiser," back around 2010 or 2011. I hadn't noticed this myself, but Dana Eversole, professor of Media Studies - or whatever they're calling the journalistically related program at NSU these days - called. With no greeting or fanfare, she indignantly asked, "Did you know they've taken the hyphen out of 'fundraiser'?"
She had just gotten the latest copy of the AP Stylebook, dubbed by newspaper journalists "the bible," with a little "b." AP style is not a paean to journalistic narcissism; it was developed to provide consistency so readers would "get the message" without wasting too much time thinking about it. For instance, there is only one accepted AP spelling for any given word. English professors might square off over the preferred spelling of "judgement" or "judgment," but journalists are constrained to the latter. And "canceled" has only one "l." This has been especially annoying with the onset of COVID-19, when such verbs are commonplace, along with "reopen" - hyphen or no?
Dana and I, and other newsroom types, know why the hyphen has been sidelined in newspaper writing of recent years. It's because sports writers can't punctuate, so they are constantly badgering the AP gurus to have hyphens stricken wholesale from the manual, usually turning the resultant two words into one. Let me add that Webster insists on "sportswriter" - one word - which AP acknowledges as an exception. Since sports writers usually deem themselves to be exceptional, it's fair to wonder when they will bully AP into turning two words into one.
Now I'm not entirely picking on the sports writers. In some ways, the removal of hyphens makes for consistency. An example is that resource parents use when they plan to go out and party, and the verb associated with it. At one time, the verbs had hyphens: baby-sit, baby-sitting, baby-sat. But the noun - baby sitter - was two words. No one could understand the logic behind that.
Punctuation is extremely important in journalism. Oh, what a difference a comma can make when it comes to sentences like these: "Men who are idiots should never be elected to office," or "Men, who are idiots, should never be elected to office." I will save the argument over which statement is more accurate for another column - and I'll give you plenty of time to Google "Oxford comma."
Abbreviations and capitalizations are quirky aspects of newswriting. (Note that this is only one word, but we are not sure whether it's "newswriter" or "news writer," since that doesn't appear to be in the online Stylebook.) Dana had also called me a few years earlier to tell me that thanks to a change in the then-current Stylebook, we were improperly abbreviating phone extensions - as in (918) 456-8833, ext. 19. "You're supposed to spell it out now," she said. I thought I detected a smugness in her tone, so when we got new stylebooks later that year, I couldn't wait to call her and tell her that not only is the "ext." abbreviation back in vogue, but area codes are no longer encased in parentheses. "Now, we have to use hyphens - you know, like 918-456-8833," I told her. "Oh my God," she said. "Next thing you know, they'll be making us use periods instead of hyphens, like they do online - you know, 918.456.8833."
Sometimes, the AP gods can't seem to make up their minds. When it comes to Cherokees, Creeks and other Indigenous peoples, AP has vacillated between "Native American" and "American Indian." One year's Stylebook sheepishly admitted these folks weren't really "Indians," and thus "Native American" would henceforth be used. At some point, however, someone complained that "Native American" could mean anyone who's not a "naturalized" citizen, so we reverted to "American Indian." Finally, the AP gods threw up their hands and told us to pick one and stick with it. Oh, and use the tribal name if you can figure it out. As for TDP, we capitalize Native and get on with it.
A few years ago, AP started making us spell out states after the names of cities - a change purportedly made because we don't abbreviate states in Europe￼. Sometime last year, the powers-that-be announced that "they" and "their" are acceptable in reference to a singular person, to avoid offending nonbinary individuals (that means people who don't want to be identified by gender). As long as people like Beth Herrington and other educators draw breath, I will refuse that atrocity. I'm skilled enough to avoid gendering pronouns if I must, and will do so.
On June 19, the AP decided to capitalize Black in reference to a person, and I complied immediately. After all, we were capitalizing Native already, and not a single person has complained. In this case, though, friends began griping on social media and saying "white" should also be capitalized (you know, all lives matter?), and that may indeed happen. Dana, in fact, called to ask whether that was in the offing. As a side note, however, journalists are taught not to mention a person's race unless it's germane to the story. The assumption by society still seems to be that the subject of a wonderful feature or intriguing news story is "white" unless otherwise noted (or in sports, which in and of itself is a stereotype).
Think about it: Writers don't make it clear someone is "white" unless there's a BOLO on that person (see what I did there to avoid a pronoun?). Or, look at it another way: When you describe a white friend to someone else, do you add "white" to the other traits? Probably not, but a friend of another race would likely be identified that way. It's possible that such assumptions are part of what people of color mean when they struggle to define "white privilege."
