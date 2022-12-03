COLUMN: Apple is real. Twitter, not really.

Do I care about my iPhone, my iPad, my MacBook and the two Mac desktops - or do I care more about the feed on my Twitter app? Oh, and I forgot to mention my Apple Watch. Guess the answer.
I used to greatly admire Twitter owner Elon Musk for his championing of electric vehicles. That Tesla (and the rocket company SpaceX) made him the world's richest man was fine with me. No problem here with billionaires who build great things and pay their taxes. But Musk can't possibly think he can win his fight against Apple, the world's most valuable company. Even if it were a possibility, he's not going about it the right way. Of course, that's assuming his motive is to win and not just Gorilla-glue his name to the daily headlines.
Let's accept everyone's arguments at face value. In the name of free speech, Musk is opening Twitter to unmoderated bigots, vaccine deniers and other creeps. That's his right. Twitter is his toy to play with or break. Apple wants to keep the worst nastiness out of its users' faces. It has thus banned from its App Store sites that do not meet its standards for moderating content. That is Apple's right. And it's the right of Apple and other corporations to not advertise on the burning dumpster Twitter is becoming. Apple has the right to demand a 30% cut from software developers wanting to put wares on Apple devices - just as Twitter can charge users $8 a month for blue checkmarks. At the end of the day, what is Musk's weapon, really? A social media app? Musk overpaid $44 billion to buy Twitter. Apple, on the other hand, is worth $2.3 trillion. (Oil giant Saudi Aramco has a market value of $1.9 trillion.) Investors, meanwhile, have limited patience with CEOs who get distracted from core business and come off as jerks. Who is taking care of Tesla? And aren't Musk's provocations turning off would-be buyers of his electric cars?
This has been a tough year for many stocks, but for Tesla's, it's been miserable. As of late November, Tesla shares have lost nearly 50% of their value. The 2022 return on Apple shares was down only 18.31%. Dan Ives, a tech analyst, has called Musk's Twitter fight with Apple "the gift that keeps on giving for the Tesla 'bears,'" investors who bet on the stock price going down.
Apple world tends to be a gentle place. Its inhabitants like the company's moves to protect user privacy. Apple wins applause for banning misinformation about COVID-19 - something Twitter has said it will allow. By the way, it's not true that only liberal social media gets the Apple green light. Anyone who has used Apple products to follow political opinion knows conservative views are easy to find. It would appear all the money in the world couldn't buy Musk a sense of humor. And that's what he's going to need if the day comes that Apple drops Twitter from the App Store and the 1 billion iPhone owners start forgetting Twitter ever existed. Apple sells real stuff, things that need to be recharged. Twitter is just an app the delete button can make disappear.
Froma Harrop is a columnist for Creators Syndicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.