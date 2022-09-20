COLUMN: Apple push for U.S. dominance not good

Apple finally sold more iPhones in the United States than other manufacturers whose phones run on Android.
It was only earlier this year that Apple finally gained a small edge in the domestic market share. That it wasn't already the case that iPhones were the most-used phone in the country surprises people. But until recently, Google's operating system was running on more cell phones than Apple's iOS.
Even if the statistics now reflect what many already thought to be the case, it is not necessarily a good thing that Apple can crow about being atop the market. The company has already started acting like it has a monopoly on mobile devices. After overtaking its primary competitor in sales volume, things are likely to get much worse in that regard.
For instance, when asked about the frustrations that result for consumers due to the incompatibilities of Apple's iMessage service with other products and standards for text-based communication, the company's CEO, Tim Cook, suggested people buy their mothers iPhones if they want to send videos to them. Rather than focus on interoperability, or even the slightest bit of conformity to industry standards, Cook made a dismissive remark and said he wanted to "convert" the reporter who asked him the question to being an iPhone user.
Taken by itself, the exchange between Cook and the reporter can be seen as one in which Cook was doing his job. He was, in a sense, promoting his company's product. But many saw arrogance in what Cook said. They feel it is an indication of the increasingly anti-competitive attitude Apple has adopted in recent years. If those who detected hubris in Cook's words are correct, it is a sign of bad things to come. The problems won't be limited to what protocol or method people use to send their relatives videos.
In the 1990s, Microsoft was the tech giant everyone was afraid of. They had started to leverage the dominance of their software, mostly its Windows operating system, to gain an unfair advantage in the technology sector. Antitrust actions were initiated, both here and abroad, and Microsoft's march toward unquestioned hegemony was stalled. Something similar may be needed now to prevent the same thing from happening not only with Apple, but with Amazon, Alphabet/Google - and Meta/Facebook - as well.
But the political and legal systems are not yet capable of addressing the problems created by the enormity of these companies. One of the main reasons for that used to be technology evolved so quickly regulators, and even the laws themselves, could not adapt quickly enough to prevent abuses. While it is still the case that the industry moves faster than governments and courts can, the problem is compounded by the fact the huge companies can exert "blunt-force influence" the old-fashioned way, with their seemingly endless piles of cash.
It is a false hope that the current tech giants will compete in a way that results in innovations and lower prices for consumers. Google tried to provide an alternative to Meta in the social media sphere. They failed spectacularly.
Microsoft tried to challenge Google in search but failed just badly. Apple has never been able to dethrone Microsoft in the personal computing arena.
Some areas of competition remain - home automation, and despite Apple's recent ascension mentioned earlier, mobile device software are good examples.
But for the most part, the behemoths have seemingly learned to stay out of each other's way. No matter how you look at it - economically, culturally, politically, or technically - that isn't a good thing.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
