Back when I was in college at OU, a friend of mine spent several hours on the toilet, then several hours in the emergency room, because he was trying to "take a trip." I didn't know what that meant, unless it was something my 5-year-old self came up with after my mother told me she was "going on a diet," and I wanted to come along for the ride.
Later, at NSU, I was more savvy about "tripping," which had nothing to do with going anywhere physically, and was about a mental journey caused by a substance, either natural or chemical, that would induce hallucinations. In other words, my friend with the intestinal problems had eaten a toadstool. My grandmother once pointed out a toadstool in her yard after a spring rain, and said, "Don't ever eat one of those toadstools. They're poisonous." I couldn't imagine why I would consider consuming such a thing; at the time, I didn't like the mushrooms you buy in a store to put on your pizza. I did hang around for a while, to see if a toad perched on the thing, but no amphibian was forthcoming.
The toadstools, I learned, weren't to be confused with the "wild" mushrooms people pick when they're "stalking the wild asparagus" à la Euell Gibbons. My parents went through a Gibbons phase, and while we ate plenty of wild asparagus and dandelion greens, I don't remember munching a morel or a wood ear. I'm guessing my parents were too fearful we might get "high" from fungi. They believed - or at least, they said they did - the propaganda in the movie "Reefer Madness." Marijuana would make you crazy or turn you into an addict, and possibly send you to hell, if you didn't "rededicate your life." That's what Baptists call the process known by Catholics as "confession." I later learned the part about mental instability or addiction was off base; the hell part, I can't yet attest to, but if that's accurate, Old Slewfoot will need to expand his heated haven to accommodate all the Okies who have been indulging since we passed the medical marijuana law legislators are trying to dismantle.
Mushrooms and marijuana are different things, though. And the "magic mushrooms" - those with psilocybin - are not to be confused with the tame and innocuous morels, for which many locals are known to forage. Magic mushrooms purportedly have the effect the "hippies" used to attribute to LSD. That's short for a much longer phrase I can never remember, even though in an interview, I heard the late, great George Harrison refer to it after having been asked about it: "Ah, yes. The dreaded lysergic acid diethylamine," said the man whose guitar wept. He chuckled. It was clear he'd had experience with the stuff. It was also clear he believed it had inspired The Beatles, and it's hard to argue with their incomparable legacy.
The "real" LSD is no longer around, I'm told, because as usual, the government took a grudge against the recreational drug. This is known to be the case with practically anything fun, my older friends - those in their 70s - will say. Some of them claim to have taken LSD in their youth, but then again, some of them claim to have been at Woodstock, and I understand that if everyone who said they were at that infamous festival was actually present, the crowd would have stretched all the way to the Mississippi River. It's possible they instead encountered what some of my college chums referred to as "blotter acid" or "microdot," which I've been told is mostly strychnine - which really is a poison, but one capable in safer doses of what my husband called the "strychnine grins" when he was making fun of some fool who ingested it.
We weren't married then, just playing poker, drinking at Granny's, and getting into other collegiate trouble. One of his fraternity brothers claimed to have gotten ahold of some "LSD," and he showed up at Granny's, sweating and eyes bulging, and began intermittently yelling, "TRIP! TRIP!" Yes, indeed. Responding to an old wives' tale I had accepted as gospel, I asked him if he was seeing any "pink elephants." He laughed hysterically and then mumbled something about "tracers." Chris, sitting at the table with the rest of us and a couple of pitchers of beer, leaned over and said, "Strychnine grins!" Years later, he explained what that mean.
The reason I bring all this up was that Chris said, "I heard the other day on the news..." - a phrase he employs almost daily - that "the government" had apparently deigned to give its permission to some doctors to explore an unorthodox form of therapy: those much-maligned 'shrooms. Apparently the magic mushrooms have "shown promise" in treating certain types of depression and "end-of-life anxiety." Since almost everyone has anxiety about their impending demise, I can imagine the consumption of these mushrooms will be quite pervasive. I was especially convinced after I read reports specifying which type of depression: the sort induced by the pandemic. Well, now.
Seattle has already decriminalized psychedelic substances, so although I have never been to that city, I can imagine there are a bunch of people walking around yelling "TRIP! TRIP!" Not to be outdone, Oregon is also poised to plant fungus factories all over the place. And if the pattern holds, Oklahoma won't be far behind. That could be a bit scary, except that once the mushroom masticator takes a toke, he'll be too lazy to walk around yelling, although the munchies may spur him to consume more mushrooms, perhaps on a pizza.
I'm guessing that Police King Nate King and Sheriff Jason Chennault are already starting to sweat...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.