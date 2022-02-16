COLUMN: Are Republican Trump-whistleblowers acting in self-interest, or are their interests pure?

The key takeaway from those in the Republican Party who have defected from Donald Trump is the question of why they defected. There is a lot of talk about courageous moves in politics, when there are those who are geared toward emphasizing principle over party.
We are seeing this with Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, former Trump adviser Gary Cohn, and others - to include most recently Mike Pence - have all spoken truth to power. But, for what reason did these people assert themselves against the former president?
Why did Bolton not offer testimony to other examples of corruption regarding Trump during the first impeachment inquiry? I've read Bolton's book. It wasn't just about smear campaigns of the Bidens in Ukraine and the abuse of executive authority, because according to Bolton, the House should have investigated Trump's willingness to intervene in Justice Department investigations against foreign companies to "give personal favors to dictators he liked."
Mr. Bolton said it appeared to be "obstruction of justice as a way of life." The Halkbank of Turkey was investigated for a multibillion-dollar scheme to evade American sanctions in Iran. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey gave Trump a memo by a law firm representing the Halkbank. Trump informed Erdogan that he would "take care of things."
Trump also offered to lighten the sanctions imposed on a Chinese telecommunications company that was convicted of evading sanctions on Iran and North Korea. Trump then pleaded with President Xi Jinping about purchasing agricultural products that would help Trump in the Midwestern farming states. The DOJ lifted the ban on China buying American products.
If you want to point to politicians doing things for the betterment of America, and adhering to facts, there are examples of American lawmakers and presidents acting to actually strengthen democracy, and insert themselves in what their own base would disagree with. But in the end, these types of leaders are the ones who don't act out of self-interest. Bolton refused to testify before the impeachment committee, yet he divulges Trump's reckless style of governing in a book.
Bolton wanted to sell a book that contained Trump's long list of transgressions, but refused to testify under oath before a congressional investigation. Pence condemns the attempted coup orchestrated by Trump, yet Pence does not denounce the lie about a "stolen election." This makes Pence marginally better than Trump.
And what of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has recently denounced the Republican National Committee's declaration of the Jan. 6 attack as "legitimate political discourse"? Lest we forget, Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted to convict Trump for the insurrection. There is a McConnell-backed PAC assisting Murkowski's reelection campaign, yet McConnell is not waging a strategy against all of the Trump-endorsed candidates, like Herschel Walker.
The motives of the backlash among those who may be viewed by some as potential recipients of the Profiles in Courage award are in question. McConnell's recent denouncement of the RNC's statement was perhaps in response to his base, and polls that are saying Trump's reticent pursuit of "election integrity" is not good for the party.
If you want to witness a courageous example of those in the GOP, let us bear witness to those in the party who will ultimately denounce the assault on American democracy - and not because any rank-and-file Republicans do this out of self-interest, but because it is the right thing to do.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
