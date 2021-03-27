2020 was disastrous for so many people who were affected by the coronavirus. The number of lives lost, the number of businesses that closed, and the mental effects of being locked down could have lasting damage for the American people.
As with many disasters, the American people generally come together to meet the moment. This also happened last year and continues to happen. Unfortunately, disasters also can become political in so many ways, and that distracts from the solution. This happened last year.
COVID-19 hit during a presidential election year, which saw candidates jockey for position on who is the best to address the issue. The health war the world saw last year changed the landscape and discussion by health care professionals. The misinformation that was spread online and over the television was concerning, as it seems to have had lasting effects.
The hesitancy to take the vaccine shows that the misinformation has worked. For example, according to Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department, only been 17 percent of Tulsans have been fully vaccinated. With the U.S. government reporting more than 547,000 deaths contributed to the coronavirus in this country, you would think the vaccination rate would be higher.
As states reduce restrictions, there is a hope that small businesses will start to thrive again. The government has tried to provide funding to keep small businesses open, but many have still closed and may never return.
One question I have is, when will we return to normal in America? I have traveled multiple times via airplane over the past year, and I will say the flights were packed. That should show us people are feeling like things are getting better. Do you feel the same? Have you allowed yourself to go out in public more often?
America will come through this pandemic. We all will succeed as long as we continue to believe in ourselves and stay safe. We must continue to take precautions so we can all see a new normal by the end of the year or before. We must fight through misinformation and keep the truth alive so we can keep our loved ones alive and thriving.
America needs you.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
