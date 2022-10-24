COLUMN: Arming some school leaders may help

Over the past two decades, the United States has witnessed several horrific school shootings, and in the wake of these tragedies usually begins the debate about what could be done to prevent them.
Those debates often focus on gun control in some form, infringing on the rights of the average citizen in the hopes these killers won’t find a way around the law. But some have a different idea, and that is allowing school faculty and staff to be armed.
While some proponents of this approach do seem a little overzealous, throwing out phrases like “arming teachers,” there are already laws and policies in place that permit teachers or other school faculty to be armed, and they come with some stringent requirements.
According to NBC News, “At least 28 states, including Texas, currently allow teachers or school staff to be armed in the classroom under varying conditions.”
Oklahoma is one of those states. KJRH reported on the requirements that individuals must meet to carry a weapon in Oklahoma, stating, “Under Oklahoma law, before school personnel can carry, they must go through intensive training. They must be CLEET-certified with more than 70 hours of both classroom and gun range instruction."
It also appears as though the school districts have a say in whether faculty and staff are allowed to carry a weapon as well. In 2016, a sign was placed outside Okay Public Schools, which read: “Please be aware that certain staff members at Okay Public Schools can be legally armed and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students.”
If an evildoer approached the school and saw that sign, would it make that person think twice? Would the evildoer consider finding a potentially easier target? Possibly.
Unfortunately, mass shootings tend to happen in places that are designated as “gun-free zones,” because the killers know that those behind a “gun-free zone” sign are the most defenseless. These killers generally don’t seek a fight. Instead, these killers seek the path of least resistance to death and destruction.
Over the years, there have been several instances of armed citizens stopping mass shooters in areas other than schools. A recent example that made headlines was that of 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, who “neutralized” a killer at a mall in Indiana back in July. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison stated that the killer “exited the restroom at 5:56:48 p.m.” and was “neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 p.m.”
It took Dicken just 15 seconds to put an end to the shooting, and he reportedly did so at a distance of 40 yards. Outlets reported that Dicken had no police or military training, and that the mall had a “no weapons” policy.
Unfortunately, there was no one like Dicken at Columbine, Sandy Hook, or Uvalde. But what if schools did have well-trained and responsible individuals among the staff, who could put a stop to these horrific acts?
Carrying a gun is a very personal decision, and when it comes to carrying a gun in a school, it must be taken with the utmost seriousness. But for those who are responsible and complete the training requirements, it’s something to consider.
It’s unfortunate that these are discussions we must have, but a sickness has developed among some of our young men in this country who choose death and violence and target the most vulnerable among us. We know what happens when those inside the school don’t have the means to defend themselves or their students.
Thomas Sanco is a Cherokee County resident, who deals in vintage cars and parts.
