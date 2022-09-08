COLUMN: ARPA funds will be up for public discussion

About 150 years ago, when I was a business student at Northeastern State University, we were exposed to a concept called "opportunity costs."
U.S. News defines opportunity cost as the benefit an individual or business forgoes because they made one decision instead of another. In their article, they say it can also be considered "the cost of missing out." It definitely applies to governments as well.
Back then, we studied ways to quantify the cost, placing monetary values on choices. It's not a new concept, though. All of us experience limits on our resources: time, money, ability. Are we taking a trip to Europe or remodeling the kitchen this year? Personally, I'm doing neither.
Do I buy the pickup truck or the sporty little roadster? Do I volunteer for the community clean-up event or go check on Dad this weekend? Because of limitations, when you choose one, you also give up or postpone another.
Sometimes it's easy; one side of the equation is obviously more desirable. Are we taking a vacation or buying groceries this month? When resources are severely limited and you're providing basic needs, the approval rating of those around you goes up. Perversely, as life gets "easier," the choices become more difficult.
Opportunity cost considerations can be debilitating or lead to questionable actions. Have you ever known a college student with a deadline who can't decide what their major should be, so they jump into getting married instead? I have. Think of the family argument about whether to go to the mountains or the seashore that becomes so intense they stay home and glare at each other for a week instead. Progress toward what is desirable stops.
At the city, we have been fortunate to receive federal Recovery Fund money. We've also experienced an increase in our sales tax collections. What a wonderful spot to be in, right? Needs are great and wants are plentiful. With every monetary decision made, Council chooses to fund one option, which subsequently delays or denies others. It's a tough spot when having to weigh the needs and desires of a community as opposed to your own personal preferences.
Do we expand the sports park or start plans for a second splash pad somewhere? Do we replace an aging vehicle, or do we buy a new hot patch machine? Do we increase salaries for employees, or do we keep rich retirement and health insurance benefits?
As relates to the ARPA Recovery Fund money, we previously asked our community to weigh in with suggestions, wants, and needs. Since that time, we've been gathering information about different options. We've also been doing the easy thing: postponing taking action. I can understand why first the governor, then the Legislature, have been slow to disperse the state's ARPA money. When you fund one project, you conversely deny other requests.
Allocation of Tahlequah's ARPA funds will be on an agenda soon as a public discussion and decision, not argued in executive session. When that happens, councilors will be working to allocate limited resources and feeling the weight of those opportunity costs. They can use your support.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.