COLUMN: As Little Rock violence goes, so goes the nation

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS... * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Washington, Madison, Crawford, Franklin, and Sebastian counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, and Sequoyah counties. In Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, McIntosh, and Sequoyah counties. * WIND...West to west-southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon values 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...Low to mid 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. &&