COLUMN: As society changes, so do laws

Residents of Tahlequah went to the polls last week and made some important decisions regarding the future of our community.
There was, of course, the election of a new mayor and a new councilor along with the return of an incumbent councilor. But there were also eight different propositions on the ballot related to the city charter. Voters approved six of the eight proposed changes.
Of the six proposals that were approved, four of them involved the removal of the parts of the charter that had become obsolete since it was first adopted in 1940. The segments to be deleted included allusions to pension funds that no longer function in the way they did before World War II and to departments and people who no longer exist within the City of Tahlequah. These "housekeeping" measures were harmless, and yet, still overdue.
One of the rejected proposals was also based on language in the charter, but was likely the victim of contemporary controversies that have arisen around gender. As with many of the other approved amendments, there would have been no harm in making the change to less specific language. The logic is much the same as on the other approved questions in that such specificity is outdated.
Society has changed. Thankfully, it has changed enough so that the rejection of the attempt to utilize gender-neutral language in the city's basic law will make no legal difference and women's ability to rightfully participate in local government won't be impacted. Still, it seems like a missed opportunity to correct some stale mid-20th Century terminology.
The other rejected proposal was one which would have expanded the city council to eight members, with two councilors being elected from each of Tahlequah's four wards. This is an idea that seems appealing, at first, because it provides expanded opportunities for civic involvement, but history suggests that few people would have availed themselves of those opportunities. There have been extended periods where councilors have served without having had a single vote cast for them in an election.
One ward's last seriously contested election was almost two decades ago. The only reason that ward had any choice in candidates at all during that time was because a perennial candidate, who'd run in a different ward during a previous election, decided to try their hand in the often uncontested one. That ward hopping candidate was the only reason that two different wards had contests at all in the past two election cycles. If memory serves, no member of the current council has faced more than a single opponent in an election. Until recently, one had not faced an opponent at all.
It has become increasingly clear that doubling the number of councilors in each ward wouldn't solve many issues, may have even created some. It is probably for the best that the public rejected the measure that would have done so.
One problematic measure passed. Should it be approved by the governor, the City will possess the ability to pursue future charter changes during special elections, not just general ones.
There is appeal in the expediency this offers, but it is difficult to imagine a situation that would justify, much less require, urgent modification to our community's fundamental law. Special elections exist for other situations that often create a genuine need for relatively swift action. Charter changes don't seem to meet that criterion.
Whatever anyone's opinion on the results of last week's elections, there is still time before the potential effects become clear. It will likely be May, when the new terms start, before the first ones become evident.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.