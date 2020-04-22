We got off to a rocky start. Health care workers without masks have been attending patients who couldn't get ventilators, surrounded by sick people who couldn't get tested. But things seem to be getting better.
My friend is a retired plumber in Minnesota. He has been making masks. Seamstresses and quilters have been making masks for frontline workers and shopkeepers. Thirty-thousand Okies have been tested. Gov. Stitt estimates that 7 percent of those have the virus. Likely less than 7 percent of the population at-large is infected; test rationing skews the number. Locally, testing can be booked with Adair County Health Department or Cherokee County Health Department. About a third of the deaths in Oklahoma have been of those over age 65 in nursing facilities or senior assisted living communities. Locally, Go Ye Village in Tahlequah is combating the risk with strict lockdown precautions.
On June 30, voters will decide whether to extend the health care safety net to about 200,000 vulnerable Oklahomans with Medicaid expansion. If it passes, it will bring over $1 billion in health care into the Oklahoma economy. Request absentee ballots from your county election board well in advance, to vote from home. If I were governor, I'd establish a panel of state-sponsored, easy-to-use free remote online notaries so absentee voters won't have to choose between risky live-voting exposure and paying the $25 fee for remote online notarization of ballots.
In OKC, economic protesters are defying "Safer At Home" precautions to agitate for reopening everything. One could challenge the wisdom of going forth in a pandemic instead of figuring out how to do the same job safely. Folks face two tough choices: Should they safeguard themselves and their loved ones, or risk losing their cars and homes by not working?
Blessings to the companies, landlords and creditors who are taking care of those in their circles. It was a tender moment for me to pull into a locally-owned Tahlequah business with an empty parking lot except for the row of employee vehicles. The employee who waited on me greeted me with a big smile, knew me by name, took my order at the curb and shopped for me. That's how we do it in Tahlequah--safe and sensible. That's why I love Tahlequah.
NYT health and science researcher Donald G. McNeil Jr. says we can't all come out at once from our sequestered homes. A flat curve infection and death rate is like taking off the parachute because most of the fall has been OK thus far. We need to achieve a "not likely to be infected" rate.
For a long time, maybe forever, we'll need to be socially distant. Masks, 6-foot spacing, and changes in how we work should be permanent, or at least for maybe four years - which is the fastest a vaccine has ever been developed. States and cities should craft unique site-specific techniques for curbing and slowing the infection rates of the remaining 300-plus million Americans.
The art is in not letting the number of cases surpass our health systems' capacity to nurse patients back to health. The goal is immunity. Immune folks can travel, work face-to-face, do special jobs and don't have to hide out. They are unlikely to get it again. Some countries hope to certify immune individuals, but it is hard to distinguish immunities among SARS-CoV-2, SARS, MERS and four other coronaviruses. It hasn't been established whether it can be spread by those who have recovered and developed antibodies.
For now, it is good to shelter-in, take precautions for everyone's safety, avoid risks, and innovate low-exposure work processes for the long haul.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
