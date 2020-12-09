It would be merely amusing that Donald Trump keeps claiming victories he didn’t win – except that, among other things, it caused the TV networks to go into telethon mode refuting Trump facts as the headline news for days and days.
CNN is concerned that Trump is undermining democracy and fomenting thuggish mayhem. On CBS, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp vouched for Georgia’s procedures, and various courts have resolved 70 percent of Trump’s 50 or so lawsuits, with not one ultimate Trump victory anywhere. The Trump train has been laughed out of court, dismissed “with prejudice” and told, “Don’t come back.” This spectacle is fodder for late-show comedy on the subject that typically ends on a somber note.
Trump is trying to add eggs to his Electoral College vote basket by imploring Republican state legislatures to supercede their voters’ Biden electors with an unelected slate who would vote for Trump instead. This is illegal and probably yet another felony called "election tampering." This week, Trump claimed he worked harder trying in vain to overturn the election results than he had worked in his life, to which Seth Meyers quipped, “That’s like working harder after you lose your job than you ever did when you were employed.”
Trump’s whining and huffing and puffing about “winning” the election will come to nothing. Joe Biden will be duly sworn in on Jan. 20, because he won and Trump lost. Simple as that.
Aside from the POTUS sore-loser sideshow, there are more consequential things happening. Georgia is holding an unprecedented double runoff for both its Senate seats on Jan. 5. The outcomes of those two Georgia Senate races will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate.
At the moment, the polls are predicting those seats will flip blue and voters will elect Democrats in both of those squeaker races. But we have learned not to place too much faith in polls. Georgia was the purplest state in America in November’s presidential race, with the slimmest margin of difference between the two candidates.
Funny, though. While Trump was in Georgia this week to lend his gravitas for the two Republican candidates, he reiterated his false accusations that the elections are fraudulently rigged and urged Georgia Republican voters to turn out and vote. Almost a fourth of Georgia Republicans who say they won’t vote in January gave the reason that their votes wouldn’t count, anyway. The logic is incredulous.
Georgia lawmakers, as well as lawmakers in Arizona and Michigan, may be regretting that they went to hear Rudy Guiliani’s “Faithless Electors” spiel because he was then hospitalized this week with COVID-19. Both states canceled some lawmaking functions due to the exposure or for quarantining exposed individuals. Giuliani was Time Person of the Year in 2001, but his glory days have degenerated into an embarrassment of wild-eyed lawsuits making fairy-tale accusations about election fraud while trying it in the press, while, as my friend says, “leaking from a blown gasket.”
My money for this year’s Person of the Year is on virologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The Trump administration is petering out in a disgraceful flurry of undermining the most precious and important feature of our system of government: accepting the will of the voters with a smooth peaceful transfer of power between duly elected leadership. Our vulnerability as a nation is on full display to the world, and we may not be the leader of the free world after this.
Frittering away his presidential mojo at the cost of democracy is the lasting damage Trump and his loyalist Republican accomplices are doing. That will be the most difficult wound inflicted on our country, of many wounds to repair and heal.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.