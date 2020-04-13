Although I like Charles Dickens, I never cared for "A Tale of Two Cities." We had to read it in our junior English class in high school, and it was drier than a June cow patty in a pasture in August. But I've been thinking about it a lot lately. It seems appropriate for what humanity now faces: "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Elsewhere on this page, I write about practicing gratitude. That was prompted by the grousing of several friends who are lucky enough to still be collecting paychecks, but are unappreciative enough to murmur against friends who are "working from home." A couple are tribal employees, and one suggested the newspaper "investigate" why some people are "allowed" to work from home, while "essential" employees are forced to show up at the complex, office, or wherever they normally undertake their duties.
I was flabbergasted. Tribal leaders may not have imagined the precise scenario that has unfolded, but they had the foresight to plan for something like it, and all the employees are getting paid - yet someone has the temerity to complain! I told one grumbler he could always quit his job and save the tribe some money, and that I could think of several people among the ranks of the newly unemployed who would be glad to have it. His initial response was to say if he was "essential," why couldn't he work from home? Some people just don't get it.
Several days earlier, I'd been stunned to see a couple of other friends having what they thought was a subtle discussion about people like me, who are among the "essentials" showing up for work. Even the narrowest definition would include the media, along with law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, EMTs, and all those who work in an industry associated with food and sustenance. I was called "selfish" for "insisting" on continuing to work, when I should be holed up at home, growing fatter by the minute on white chocolate lemoncello almonds from Costco. Well, OK, I made up that last part, but they did suggest I should be at home, instead of out there risking infection I could pass onto other hapless humans.
Press employees are trying to work from home, but the logistics are complicated. The ad staff has been doing it for several weeks, but the newsroom just started trying to accommodate this situation last week. Communication is key, which is what I stressed to co-workers. If I couldn't get in touch with them at any given moment, like I could on an ordinary work day, the effort would fail. We've had some rough patches, and I'm pretty much stuck at the office for now, until I get an adaptor that will allow me to hook up a monitor to my laptop at home. While designing pages without a mouse and only a touch pad is complicated, doing it on a small monitor is unthinkable. Especially for an old person like myself, with rapidly deteriorating eyesight.
The abuse of "essential" personnel is unnerving, though. Initially, I noticed some people I considered to be decent have become selfish and callous, disparaging anyone who doesn't act in a manner they deem suitable. By the same token, I've been surprised by others from whom I expected little; they have stepped up to the plate and are hewing to the Golden Rule. I'm not the only one who has noted the weird behavior patterns. Several local leaders have privately observed that while good folks tend to be even better during a crisis, bad folks get even worse.
With the newspaper's accelerated coverage of all things COVID-19, and those materials offered free even to online readers who have exceeded their monthly clicks, the criticism of TDP has also accelerated. We're demeaned for typos, condemned for publishing certain stories, lambasted for quoting people who have fallen out of favor. We post on social media numbers of positive tests from Cherokee Nation Health Services, and are attacked with the gusto of a pack of black vultures ripping into a deer carcass along Highway 10. CNHS reports numbers according to those diagnosed in its clinics - not by hometown or even by tribe. Despite repeated explanations, some people can't stand not having the lowdown on the victims' counties of residence. Or they'll "out" sick people, in disregard of HIPAA laws that protect patient privacy, and regardless of whether the person is infected or has fallen victim to gossip.
The lack of respect for what the newspaper is doing can be withstood; the majority of folks are appreciative for the information, and that ratio is tolerable. What I can't understand is any denigration of health care workers. They are verbally assaulted for refusing tests for those who don't meet the requirements. They are insulted when family members are prevented from getting too close to the sick. They are chastised for not having a treatment for the disease, or for dispensing well-meaning advice. Why in the world would people disrespect a professional who is putting his own life at risk to save theirs?
It's Easter weekend, and Christians celebrate this as the resurrection and the unfolding of "new life" through the reign of the "Prince of Peace." It's my hope that those with ill intent toward others will rethink their position, and be a little nicer to those who are trying to help them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.