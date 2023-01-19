COLUMN: Attorney general may need to clarify

Tahlequah is a charter city with an aldermanic form of government. How often have you heard these terms and wondered just what they mean? We adopted our charter in 1940 and have made very few changes since.
Charter cities are sometimes called "home-rule" cities. In Title 11 of Oklahoma state statutes, charter cities are defined, "…means any municipality which has adopted a charter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and laws of Oklahoma. Once a municipal charter has been adopted and approved, it becomes the organic law of the municipality in all matters pertaining to the local government of the municipality and prevails over state law on matters relating to purely municipal concerns."
Prevailing over state law makes our charter a pretty powerful thing.
Title 11 also says, "The governing body of a statutory aldermanic city shall consist of the mayor, who is elected at large, and one or two council members from each ward of the city…The mayor shall preside at meetings of the council… The mayor is not considered a member of the council for quorum or voting purposes; except that he may vote on questions under consideration by the council only when the council is equally divided."
By definition in Title 11, "quorum" means a majority of all the members of the governing body, board, or commission, including vacant positions.
Meanwhile locally, our own charter says in Section 24, "The Legislative branch of the city government shall consist of a city council comprised of four (4) councilors and the mayor." Section 45 of the charter indicates a majority of the members of the council shall constitute a quorum to do business. Section 68 defines the duties and responsibilities of the mayor. It includes, "The mayor shall attend all meetings of the council and may take part in discussions but shall not vote except in case of a tie…"
Our charter and state statutes may disagree in the definition of quorum. In 1977, the bulk of the current Open Meeting Act was added to state statutes. As policy, it's intended to encourage and facilitate an informed citizenry's understanding of the governmental processes and governmental problems. Current council and mayor fully support the Open Meetings and Open Records acts, wanting our residents to be knowledgeable and involved in the actions of their government.
The Open Meeting Act doesn't use the word "quorum." Instead, it uses the phrase "a majority of the public body," which is very similar to the state's definition of quorum above. Our charter specifically excludes the mayor from determination of a quorum. Does the Open Meeting Act override the charter? Some previous attorney general opinions on other questions seem to support Charters superseding the act.
Tahlequah councils and mayors since 1977 have been confident the mayor meeting with two councilors is acceptable under the terms of our charter. No business can be conducted. In an abundance of caution, our mayor is meeting with councilors individually.
In relying on our charter in this regard, have the councilors and mayor been out of compliance with the Open Meeting Act? It's a good question. There's a reason lawyers go to school. Ultimately, the attorney general may have to clarify.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.