It is an unfortunate reality that Oklahoma has very few public policy achievements to be proud of. Even among the few victories, many of them came through ballot initiatives. The people had to do what their legislators wouldn’t.
However, one area where Oklahoma actually has done well is holding elections. While no system is perfect, our state seems to have one of the better ones. Our voting machines are modern and nearly identical across the state. Though it may have happened, I am not aware of the systematic closing of polling places with the obvious purpose of making voting more difficult (though, given modern technology, why you can’t vote at any polling place in your county, or even the state, is a mystery to me). We allow for different varieties of early and absentee voting. Although there are things that could still be improved on, Oklahoma can be rightly proud of the way elections are conducted in the state.
One of the improvements that could be made would involve the way in which voters are registered. Law changes that allow for online registration have been passed, but implementation has been delayed. It appears that there may be still yet further delays, and that the new system that would handle new online registrations will not be ready for the 2020 election. Phase one of that new system allows for changing of address information and party affiliation if a person doesn’t move to a different county, but it still cannot handle new registrations. The law was changed in 2015. Full implementation of it is overdue.
The main reasons Oklahomans are still waiting on full-fledged online voter registration are technical in nature. Put simply, the Department of Public Safety and the State Election board computer systems aren’t yet able to “talk” to each other. The delays do create an opportunity for some consideration about how they “talk” to each other, or even what they “talk” about. With what would almost have to be a few minor changes, Oklahoma could move beyond simply offering online registration and join the growing number of states that offer automatic voter registration.
The difference is that all eligible voters are registered once they interact with certain agencies. Given that the DPS interacts with the vast majority of Oklahomans as they approach or achieve voting age, that would seem like a good place to start with a new opt-out system of registration. If you go to a tag office to get a driver’s license, unless you opt-out on the form, you’d be registered to vote. The same would apply for car tags, license renewals, and getting a state issued ID. Simple and easy – the way voting, and registering to do so, ought to be.
Automatic voter registration bills have been introduced in the Legislature for the past several sessions. They tend to not make it very far, usually dying in committee. Sixteen states have adopted laws creating an automatic registration system. A few have already implemented their versions of it. It has led to hundreds of thousands of new voters being registered.
In a state like Oklahoma, where voter participation is among the lowest in the country, a proportional increase in our voter rolls would be beneficial. The change to automatic voter registration in other states has led to cleaner and more accurate voter rolls which, in turn, has helped reduce confusion on election days and lowered the (already low) risk of voter fraud. With advantages like these, Oklahoma should move as quickly as possible to become the 17th state to adopt AVR (automatic voter registration).
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
