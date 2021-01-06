There it is: President Donald Trump's exercise in brinkmanship that occurred on Dec. 27, 2020. And the result of that brinkmanship and delaying the inevitable now means that because Congress waited until late December to strike a deal, those in the two pandemic unemployment programs will likely experience a break in payments of several weeks while state agencies reprogram their computers.
But the benefits are retroactive, and on Dec. 24, in a pro-forma session, the House Democrats floated the standalone bill that would have provided the $2,000 in stimulus funds, but all of the sudden the GOP – which passed, in December 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that will increase deficits by about $1.9 trillion over 10 years – became deficit hawks.
Trump’s last eight weeks in the White House has turned out to be the descent into presidential absurdity, which has involved some very unprincipled actions that have even called into loyalty of the GOP to Trump himself or to the party’s genetic conservative makeup. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer went the unanimous consent route on Christmas Eve to get Americans larger stimulus checks, but GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blocked the attempt.
If it wasn’t bad enough that Trump delayed signing the $2.4 trillion package designed to keep the federal government funded through fiscal 2021. The president also chose to block a National Defense Authorization Act, which specifies the annual budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense, and the act has been passed every year since 1961. And because of its routine passage year to year, some legislators attach provisions only peripherally related to the Defense Department.
Ultimately, one reason Trump vetoed the NDAA is because, in this case, this defense bill was devoid of any language that would eradicate a portion of the FCC law, Section 230, which protects the online companies from liability in terms of user content. Remember, Trump cannot handle any type of criticism.
The continued assault on our democracy by Trump and all who stand with him – including our state leaders who praised Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's amicus brief – is one of the most shameful examples of post-electoral jurisprudence in American electoral history. And in the wake of 50 or so lawsuits from Team Trump that have been dismissed, denied, or withdrawn, there is an element within the Trump White House that continues to indulge in this lunacy, and meanwhile, our Congress has shown there is still an element of functionality on Capitol Hill.
Of course, all of a sudden, the GOP rank-and-file lawmakers became deficit hawks, and blocked the House attempt to provide what Trump wanted in terms of $2,000 direct relief, which was the ultimate loyalty test between the GOP siding with Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi or adhering to what Sen. Mitch McConnell tells them to do. Against the backdrop of COVID cases that have taken 300,000 American lives, and a relief bill that can provide much-needed assistance to the people and businesses, we have an erratic president who delayed signing a bill that could have led to a shutdown of the government, as well as denying much-needed relief to the American people.
The Federal Reserve chairman had been saying for months that Congress must act to prevent further economic decline, and the Congress did act, as did Trump with his signature on the COVID relief bill. In the final analysis, though, as Trump’s presidency comes to a close, I look forward to Jan. 20 as the beginning of a return to normalcy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
