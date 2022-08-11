COLUMN: Back-to-school excitement brewing

Just like the swallows returning to Capistrano, early August signals the true end of summer as students return to school. If you haven't noticed traffic patterns through town, the migration has begun. Who doesn't love the excitement hanging in air as anticipation and worry combine in visions of the days, weeks, and months to come?
So, let me ask this: What came to mind when you read the first paragraph? Was it one of the regional grade schools that started classes during the first week of August? Those are always - year after year - a surprise to me. Somehow, it seems summer has just begun on the Fourth of July, so that three-week vacation to return to class is short.
Was it Tahlequah Public Schools? Open house is Monday, Aug. 15 from 4- 7 p.m. First day of classes is next Tuesday, Aug. 16. That means teachers, administrators and staff are already hard at work this week in preparation. Just so you'll know, the first football game is 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. We'll be hearing the band in the early mornings any day now.
NSU had its faculty/staff opening meeting earlier this week. Fall semester classes also start next Monday, Aug. 15. If you've driven by the campus, you've seen the activity. Rookie Bridge Camp has been underway, the dormitories are open, students are back on our sidewalks, in our stores, and at the restaurants. Every day the energy levels grow. And just so you'll know, the first home football game is 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.
But what about the OSU Medical School in Tahlequah? Don't forget these returnees. The White Coat Ceremony was held in Tahlequah on July 30. First day of classes is long past; they started Aug. 1. Each class starts with 53 students. This being the third starting class, approximately 159 medical students will be making Tahlequah their home. Ultimately, there will be 212 medical students each year.
NSU's Optometry School has a class size of 28 students. As a four-year program, that means roughly 112 future optometrists are also starting classes next Monday. NSU will be breaking ground soon on a new optometry facility that will allow them to double their class sizes. Ultimately, that 112 will be 224. How many other communities in the U.S. with a general population of under 20,000 have 400-plus medical profession students enhancing life in their town? I'm betting that list is short.
Don't forget the technology center, you say? Classes begin Aug. 11. I don't have their enrollment numbers at hand, but I hope they're high. Have you attempted to hire an electrician, plumber, carpenter, or other skilled tradesman lately? With all the ARPA grant projects planned and underway in the region, these graduates are going to be in high demand.
No wonder the town is buzzing. The future's so bright we gotta wear shades. Just remember, jumping in, learning new things, trying new experiences, taking a chance on failure is a scary thing. Some of these students are going to need your help. Tahlequah strong, folks. Tahlequah strong.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
