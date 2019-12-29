By the time you read this, I'll be safely back in Tahlequah. At least, I hope I will. I don't like flying. I've gotten better at it; I can sometimes endure a short flight without taking a Valium, and these days, I rarely scream, "WHAT WAS THAT?" when I hear the slightest noise that seems out of the ordinary.
We quit Delta years ago, after they broke or tore up everything in our luggage. And after an experience with American in 2015, I swore them off for a while, too. A customer service agent had gotten mad at me because I couldn't understand her and asked for her supervisor, who accused me of being racist, adding that the unintelligible woman was her best salesperson. After that, someone at AA gave the business class seats allotted to my husband and son to the next people in line for an upgrade. After the truth was discovered, the sympathetic crew tried to make up for the vendetta by plying my husband and son with free alcohol in coach. Later, we got vouchers, though not generous enough to take us to Europe and back again.
I want to be loyal to American. My aunt was a flight attendant; my cousin was a pilot who just retired a few years ago. The brother of one of my co-workers is on the American payroll. A former co-worker's stepmother was a long-time flight attendant on the Dallas-London leg. My son has a couple of good friends who work for the airline. But plans change, and when they do, you're going to need a few hundred dollars to pay for your temerity.
Though tickets for American and Southwest usually cost about the same, Southwest is the best choice if you often have to change plans. It's the only airline that doesn't charge a rebooking fee, and if the airline screws up, you might get one of those "LUV" vouchers. But if you occasionally fly overseas and can't afford the fare - and these days, who can afford it? - you need to bank points. And to keep those points intact, you have to fly or eat at a restaurant associated with the carrier. So we opted to fly American in our latest trip to California, where Chris' family lives. And again, we saved up money for an upgrade.
The plan was to fly out of OKC, Dec. 23 at 8:19 p.m., connect at DFW, then fly on to Ontario - California, not Canada - and arrive at around midnight. Early the next morning, we would drive north about six miles and spend Christmas Eve with Chris' sister and her family. Then we would drive back to SoCal to spend Christmas with Chris' dad. But this series of events was not to be. I've explained Poindexter luck before; like Jordy Verrill says in "Creepshow," it's always in, and always bad.
We arrived at the Will Rogers Airport and learned - once we got there - that our flight had been delayed until 9:03 p.m. That would cut close our connection, and although DFW isn't as horrible as some make it out to be, it's spread out like Legos in a kid's bedroom, and getting from one gate to another can take time. Our flight was full with 14 standbys. The flight leaving from a nearby gate, also headed to DFW, was normally the last one of the day, but it had been delayed so most passengers had jumped ship to our flight, hoping for an earlier arrival. My husband got in line to figure out our options, and was told that while we'd likely make the connection since we were in first class, our luggage - which got no special privileges - might not.
Then the flight was delayed to 9:19, and again, to 9:29. No explanations were forthcoming, except that our plane was "coming from the East." This made it seem like a salvific star, but I wasn't about to prostrate myself to adore anyone in the terminal. We got in line again, knowing there was no way we could make a 10:40 connection at DFW - and there were no more flights to Ontario that night. Again I was dealing with an agent whose accent made it difficult for me to understand her. I gathered that we could spend the night in a nearby hotel, courtesy of AA, and we could fly economy the next afternoon, though we couldn't sit together - but we could "fight it out" with customer service for a refund. I suspected I'd rather throw up onto the lap of my husband or son than a stranger, nor did I want to pop a blood vessel in my forehead "fighting it out," so I declined. Finally, the agent found first-class seats in a late flight Dec. 24 - which would mean the intended drive to Salinas was off the table. But we were given hotel vouchers for two rooms at the DFW Westin and three food vouchers.
On our flights, we always get a seat kicker, a screaming child, or a peacocking young man behind us. This time, it was the peacock, seated next to a young woman, and both engaged in a loud game of career oneupsmanship as we waited on the runway. Finally the pilot came on to say: "Currently, we are waiting for word, because currently, we have a problem." I count it a point of pride that I didn't vomit. So we sat some more, until the pilot informed us that "currently, we are going back to the gate, because currently, a transponder is out." The flight attendants said if we wanted to get off the plane and rebook, we could, but the airline wouldn't pay for hotel rooms, since we still planned to take off - someday.
The couple behind us had run out of bragging points and were silent and despondent. Back in coach, a kid started bawling. Someone - probably my son - passed gas. I was dehydrating, so I pushed the call button and asked the flight attendant, "Couldn't we at least get something to drink?" She had a surprised look on her face, as if it was something she'd never thought of. I had something a little more substantial in mind, but at least they passed out water to everyone, and then some guy boarded and handed out Oreo cookies, presumably so we wouldn't starve.
A little after midnight, the pilot asserted that, "Currently our transponder is still not working, but we're going to take off." Everyone in first class ordered a double of booze when we hit 10,000 feet. Our arrival in DFW was another experience; a number of people weren't able to make connections and couldn't get their luggage that night. The guy in the American baggage office wasn't too friendly - especially to the woman from Sioux Falls, at whom he screamed that there were 45,000 pieces of luggage downstairs, and there was no way hers could be retrieved.
The terminal smelled like a feed lot, but we were mercifully shuttled to the hotel with a handful of other distressed passengers. It was about 2 a.m. by this time, and the desk clerk at the Westin took pity, giving us an unheard-of 3 p.m. checkout. We ate lunch there when we awoke, and had to pay $50 extra; a $12 voucher doesn't go far for a hotel meal. Despite the late checkout, we still had to malinger at DFW for six hours, and due to dozens of late flights and missed connections, the floor in the terminal was filthy, with papers, food wrappers, cups, and what looked very much like a dog turd.
It's not over yet. I'll let you know what other fate awaited us.
