After 9/11, the National Security Agency bought metadata from AT&T and Verizon. It began the intensive task of plotting relationships in billing records and call logs of cellphones and landlines all over America. By 2009, FISA warrants were issued so broadly that millions of records were incorporated into the database mashup.
Expanded surveillance became a topic of public discussion, when it came to light that the amount of data was so massive and the relationships so complex that it had to be crosshatched in real-time, like rolling around a radar screen. When the NSA had occasion to reach into privacy-protected data, it didn't have to intrude on anyone's unique privacy; it only had to execute a query for retrieving data already at hand. More than a billion phone data points were collected from 2015 to 2018.
There is much to be known about any citizen from gleaned social media, health demographics, court records, bank records, credit reports, and more online information. Uniquely, the information infrastructure is such that all these data points can be brought together with a powerful data analysis tool. We saw a proprietary mini version of this in the 2016 election, when millions of social media users' data was used to customize branding for Trump.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is in the news this week. Part of FISA expired in February, but for a stopgap, continuing the law to the end of May. President Trump opposes it. His campaign was caught up in a foreign intelligence snoop involving Russian election interference that resulted in the indictments and-or guilty pleas of 34 associates and three companies. Trump was incensed that his election crew was caught up in the surveillance of foreign nationals who approached the campaign.
Can the House of Representatives craft a FISA reauthorization that satisfies both concerns about privacy and national security? Policymakers want to balance intrusions that make people vulnerable to an overreaching government, with enough national security to protect the country against external foreign threats from terrorists and foreign interference. How do we protect against spontaneous domestic terrorist Lone wolf actors who don't have foreign ties but could act without recruitment to do harm to American people on U.S. soil?
Should the Justice Department use roving wiretaps to track a suspect's activities across various electronic devices? What about tangible things, and business records? Should there be stiff penalties on the FBI and law enforcement for failing to disclose accurate information to the FISA court? Should there be punishment for material false statements, and if so, what duty of care is owed by law enforcement sources in stating their investigative intuitions? Would penalties have a chilling effect that hampers their success?
Should the attorney general have investigative discretion as to FISA warrants covering elected officials? Two Department of Justice policies seem to have been departed from by AG William Barr, without any rulemaking or planning process to signal "fair warning" on a new tack.
It is the mission statement of the Department of Justice to ensure fair and impartial justice for all Americans. Accordingly, it is DOJ's official policy to observe silence as to ongoing criminal investigations.
Secondly, until the Comey announcement in the runup to the 2016 election, DOJ has historically avoided engaging in acts or conduct that would affect elections giving and advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or party. Scholars may differ, but it seems elemental to depoliticize the role of an appointed attorney general and curb DOJ from weighing in on elections until indictments are issued and cases become public record via the court system.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
