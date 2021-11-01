COLUMN: Baldwin, others need gun safety classes

Last week’s accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza was a tragic event. The shooting occurred when Baldwin accidentally fired a gun during a rehearsal.
Law enforcement investigators have said that the gun used was not a movie prop gun but instead was an antique .45-caliber Colt, and that it allegedly was not thoroughly checked before given to Baldwin, who was practicing with the gun prior to filming the scene.
According to reports, the film’s assistant director Dave Halls had admitted that he “should have checked all” the rounds in the gun before handing it to Baldwin but had not done so.
“Ya think?” should have been the response upon hearing that statement.
Therein lies the problem conservatives and gun activists have with actors, politicians and others who are vocal critics about firearms, the Second Amendment, and the National Rifle Association. These critics mock and villainize law-abiding gun owners and freedom-loving Americans and then at some point must eat the proverbial crow when accidents happen that could have easily been avoided.
Baldwin and others have harshly and unsparingly criticized the NRA over the years, and in 2018 joined a celebrity coalition, No Rifle Association, whose goal was to shine a light on the National Rifle Association's alleged hold on the United States government.
"We’re going to shine a bright light on what you and your organization do to America," the NoRA wrote in a 2018 letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre. "We’re going to make sure the whole world sees your bloody hands. We’re coming for your money. We’re coming for your puppets. And we’re going to win."
That same year he also went after NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on social media.
"I see that @DLoesch wants to ‘take back the truth,'" Baldwin tweeted in 2018.
"And she doesn’t care how many dead bodies she has to step over in that pursuit. The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want. That law needs to be rethought."
Baldwin changed his tune this week when he put out a statement about the accident in which he said, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."
If Baldwin and others are so adamant against firearms, why was he playing a character that used them in a movie? Why doesn’t he and others lead by example and turn down those types of roles?
The problem I, and many other gun activists have is the “do as I say, not as I do” attitude.
If Baldwin and the others would get down from their arrogant “I’m better than you” soapboxes and realize that NRA is an important organization that teaches gun safety and become a positive member, then take and volunteer to teach these classes, these types of accidents would not happen nearly as often. I can guarantee you those who teach and pass NRA gun safety 101 would know to not rely on someone’s word that a gun is unleaded. You always check for yourself, then you check again and again. Personally, I check at least five times before doing anything with any firearm.
So, Alec, will you set a new example and encourage Hollywood to take gun safety classes? The NRA teaches them free of charge nationwide. Call if you need the number of an instructor. I know some good ones.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.