COLUMN: Bans won't solve immigration problem

"Welcome to America. Do not engage the politicians."
Venezuelan refugees learned a quick lesson when they came to the United States seeking political asylum: Some elected leaders are remorselessly cruel. Let us just say that Venezuelans don't get popular press coverage like the beloved Queen Mum.
NPR reports Florida budgeted $12 million this year to facilitate the transport of "aliens" out of Florida. It is a weirdly specific budget line item that tax dollar watchdogs charge is being used for politically-motivated stunts. We all understand taxes can't be used for political party one-upmanship. Some folks are calling for an investigation of the expenditure.
Rather than accepting the notion that states have authority to deport noncitizens to other states, regardless of funding, maybe a better course would be to challenge Texas's and Florida's legal authority to engage in these political stunts in the first place. Federal authority under the commerce clause points to Congress' ability to stop state detentions and nonconsensual deportations. In commerce clause cases, in addition to the longstanding principle that Congress has "plenary power" over immigration, the U.S. government is recognized as occupying the field, with primacy of jurisdiction.
In recent years, outsider hacks have managed to become policymakers, so there is less policy research going on. Policy research was normally used to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of government expenditures. Lately, however, state lawmakers have funded unproven techniques and strategies. Florida Gov. DeSantis' busing Venezuelan political refugees to random destinations is but the latest "hunch gone wild."
According to the Guardian, "The Martha's Vineyard case is part of a series of legally and ethically controversial moves by southern border state Republican governors to transport migrants and asylum-seekers to so-called liberal cities to supposedly embarrass the Biden administration in the run-up to the midterm elections."
One has to wonder how conservatives think about freedom when - as here - the people with the freedom aspirations happen to have more melanin in their skin. Perhaps we should send that question over to a political science Ph.D student who can assign "patriotism" metrics to the justice scales. But the "immigration problem" is only a problem if we engage in racial blame-shifting. Whether the cup is half empty or half full, immigration is a proven benefit to the U.S. in terms of the ingenuity immigrants bring to our country. As long as we have civil rights and rule of law in America, immigrants will continue to come here. And we should be flattered to be the go-to country for those who are politically oppressed and seeking economic opportunity. Strong-borders advocates need to offer some proactive solutions.
I bet readers wonder how Cherokees feel about busing Venezuelans to Martha's Vineyard and other blue strongholds. DeSantis claims he's helping Floridians, but no one believes Venezuelans are here to vote illegally, despite Florida's hostility and victim blaming. In Florida, there are three main demographics: retirees, LGBTQ elders who remember the Stonewall days, and - mostly Cuban - Hispanics. The "broken immigration system" is and always has been a racism problem.
Immigrants are like homeless people - they hold the dubious honor of being categorically and consistently otherized. The only time we show respect for brown people is when we're converting them to Christianity. Who knows where we'd be on that, if Jesus wasn't a brown person, too. Once we examine the "immigration problem" outside of racism, it's a problem that will never be solved by banning people. It's a truism but it's true: We are a nation of immigrants, and treating new arrivals as political pawns is beneath our dignity and our ideals as a nation.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
