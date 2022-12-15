COLUMN: Basic human services should be free

Most people would rather take a bruising by a peach tree switch than to manage money.
This is in stark contrast to the investment bankers in Michael Lewis' new nonfiction book entitled "Liar's Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street." It is a fascinating read on what is, for me, a fresh subject - the inner workings of "asset bundling" at Salomon Brothers. If you liked "Wolf of Wall Street," then don't miss Lewis' entertaining rendition of equities trading, 1980s to present.
According to the statistics, Congress has hit its mark on timely appropriations about 10% of the time in the past 40 years. Maybe they have to budget their expenditures in advance, so they won't fail to pay for something important, and then check their balance when it is time to pay in order to make sure they have the cash flow.
The fiscal conservative in me finds it troublesome that during the past administration, the Secret Service detail, tasked with protecting the president, sometimes had to spend $1,185 per night for a room in the former president's Mar-A-Lago. The former president was enriched by $1.4 million paid to his businesses by governmental sources. The Secret Service spent $120 million in security costs for the president's family.
When it comes to "leaving the executive office intact" at the end of term, the Washington Post estimates the total spent in responsive Jan. 6 security costs, including military, is now at $519 million. This includes repairing the Capitol from seditionist rioting and hardening potential vulnerabilities. The historical wisdom is, it is modest to be frugal with taxpayers' money.
I'm a fiscally conservative progressive liberal, sometimes agreeing with folks farther to the right on money matters. But the Republican National Committee is probably more liberal than I am. It paid $1.6 million of the now-former president's personal legal expenses. Litigation liabilities would have a chilling effect on recruiting top-notch people to run for public office. But $1.6 million is a lot of money. RNC should screen what it pays for.
Some people don't like to pay income tax, but others find it morally compromising to foist the load onto others. To whom much has been given, much is expected. Some taxpayers reap the rewards of a stable and predictable market. Some make their wealth in countries with reliable domestic transactions and a reliable supply chain in interstate commerce.
In the case of the former president, his money has been made from his brand, which indulges the wealthy and the feigned wealthy, with privileged "specialness," curated by the innkeeper showman. Those taxpayers who made wealth should bear a proportionate tax burden for the features of the budget that serve them in particular. Democrats in general ascribe to the idea that we should commodify reaping rewards from the economic stability it makes possible.
I used to think a flat tax is an elegant solution. After taking graduate law classes in tax, working for IRS and weighing simplicity against fairness, I have come to this different conclusion: To fairly serve the diversity of interests, capitalist ventures should bear a fairer share of the cost of governmental services.
We tend to mysticize the substantial regulatory expenses of providing a conducive economy for commerce and finance. Governmental goods benefiting both people and corporations should be born proportionately. Basic human services should be free and readily available. That's one view.
I have enjoyed the opportunity to spark community dialog on subjects, such as this one. Whether you agree or disagree, stop me in the supermarket and elaborate on your views.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
