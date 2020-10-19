Growing up, many of us heard many Aesop's Fables, the world's best-known collection of morality stories. One of these - many of which were often uttered by both my mother and grandmother - was the phrase: "Be careful what you wish for; you might just get it."
The phrase is used to tell people to think before they say they want something and to suggest they may not actually want it. Often, it is implied to also mean once you get it, you may not get to go back to the way things were before the change occurred.
As I watch the political arena and hear others say they want for this country, I think back on the advice I was often given as a child: Be careful what you wish for.
We are exactly two weeks away from another election, and again, this one is turning out to be one of the most important outcomes our nation has ever experienced. I have heard many on both sides say if their party's ticket doesn't win, our country could be changed for many generations to come.
When I hear that, I wonder if they really have stopped to think what their candidates and their parties stand for, and if they would truly want that for our country. There are good and bad to both sides, and each has valid points they feel would be better for Americans and the standing of the United States among the nations of the world.
While many individuals vote a straight-party ticket every election, others actually take the time to carefully research each candidate and where they and their respective party stands on different issues important to them. Those individuals are to be commended for caring enough to research and select the candidate they feel would best represent them and their interests.
It is important to look at and listen to the words spoken by the candidates as well. Candidates are great wordsmiths, and we each should learn to read between the lines of what they are saying to the TV cameras. Study their words and research where they say they stand, and for those who have held offices in the past, look at their records and what they did while in those positions. A vast majority of the time, patterns have been established years ago, and the likelihood of major change is slim to none.
If a candidate has often turned away from a certain group in the past, he or she will more than likely continue to do so. If he has supported a cause you do not believe in, lying on an election-year survey to score a higher grade is an easy answer, but one not to be believed. If one has a track record of dodging votes or always voting exactly the way party leaders are pressuring him to do, we each must ask if that person is truly representing us or if he has become a party safe vote for controversial legislation.
There are good and bad elements in both parties, and the extremes on each side are making it more and more difficult for true discussion, debate and compromise for the betterment of all. We should always remember however they are not really our political leaders and most definitely should not be making decisions for us. Instead, we should view them as what they are: representatives of "we the people."
This election is an important one on all levels. When you go to the polls, be careful what you wish for, as it may just come to pass.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
