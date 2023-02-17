The day before Valentine's Day 2023 will go down in history more so than the holiday itself. But for many, what happened to me has happened to many people over the past few years – and if I had to guess, I'd say this particular faux pas is more prevalent on Valentine's Day than any other.
It's the day, after all, when with take a few minutes from our busy workdays to send loving text messages to spouses or partners, regardless of our mood or sincerity. If we're especially thoughtful or merely trying to avoid trouble, we may have ordered flowers or chocolates several days earlier, before the vendors ran out. It will surprise no one to hear that my husband selects a tool as a gift for himself on every holiday, federal and otherwise. This is not my area of expertise.
It's a long-standing joke that if you're going to send an intimate message to someone, you have to make sure you have the correct contact called up on your smartphone screen. If not, you could embarrass yourself, or worse yet, make someone mad. I know a gal who claims that several years ago, she accidentally texted something indecent to her ex-husband, and he showed up at her door later with a bouquet and a bottle of wine. Her current husband was not amused. She took the ex out of her address book.
A couple of times, I've gotten somewhat suggestive – but thankfully, not pornographic – messages from my son that were meant for his fiancée. The first time, I replied, "Um, you're talking to your mother." He replied, "OMG!" and apologized profusely. The second time, I texted back, "You did it again," and he put forth the same dish of crow.
But I'm a journalist, and I'm careful about protecting my sources. This means I have to be careful about whom I text, as well as the context of the texts. But in my dotage, I sometimes screw up. Fortunately, the messages that go to the wrong source are usually innocuous: "What's the deadline on that project?" or "Sorry, I'll be working until around 11 p.m." Other times, I make typos, which delights the recipient – the editor made a typo! Great.
Everyone knows that, although I can still type like a buzzsaw, my arthritis causes an inordinate number of errors when I'm texting. Several years ago, when he was still mayor, I learned Jason Nichols was using voice text, so I started that, too. Unfortunately, owing to my hick accent, my voice isn’t any more effective than my thumbs, and sometimes, the results are even worse. A few years ago, I was trying to type “yep” in response something to Josh Newton said to me. Josh is a former TDP colleague who, like others before and after him, was cabbaged up by the Cherokee Nation. My message came out as “urp,” which Josh initially found confusing and perhaps insulting.
Several years back, I was trying to wish one of my friends "Happy birthday!" For some reason, the phone translated it as, "Halt virus, Sarah!" Fortunately, I caught the disturbing message before I hit "send." A few years ago, I was texting another former colleague, Teddye Snell – another one poached by the tribe – when I informed her, "I'll be outside for 29 Mounties." She probably thought I was doing something unspeakable with a posse of Canadian law enforcement officials before I hastily explained I had meant, "I'll be outside for 29 minutes." A friend once commented on a cat photo that I had a "hickenlooper" on my hands. Neither one of us had a clue what she meant. The same could be said when I advised someone to "modicum motive calm." Whatever. And more than once, I've wished someone a "Haiku birthday."
But my Feb. 13 misadventure takes the cake. I was at work when I received a box containing a rose, lacquered and tipped in gold. My husband sends me one of these every year, of a different color. Usually it includes one of his silly poems, but this year, the vendor screwed up and the card was blank. Still, I knew it was from him, so I wanted to text him a message of gratitude.
Here’s what I thumb-texted to Chris: “Love the pink rose. Thanks, hunny. But no porn?” I hit send, but quickly realized my mistake, and a second later, added: “POEM!!! POEM!!!” About 10 or 15 minutes later, when I went to text a question to someone else, I realized my last missive had not gone to my husband. I had sent it to Jim Zachary, a friend, colleague, and – wait for it – one of the top executives in our company. His actual title, pasted directly from the website, is “Director of Training and Development - News.”
The humiliation was total and the mea culpa immediate: “… Sorry… That was for my husband. I’m so embarrassed.” His reply: “Lol. Hilarious !” I proceeded to explain the situation, but by then, he was already rolling on the floor. Fortunately, he — like almost all of our company executives — has a great sense of humor. In this business, it’s essential.
The moral of this story is twofold: “Make sure you call up the right name on your phone before you start texting, and read your message before you hit send.” By now, all of us should have learned this lesson, but if it can happen to me — a cautious journalist used to protecting sources — it can happen to you. It has happened to me before, both with thumbs and voice, but perhaps this time, the lesson will stick.
