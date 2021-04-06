Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.