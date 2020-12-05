COLUMN: Being thankful all year

Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the reason to be thankful never ends.
The world is being tested now, and the test of greatness is how you respond to adversity. Americans are lost, concerned, fearful, angry, and disjointed, but there is so much to be thankful for in our current lives. We are blessed to live on this earth and know the people we know. We are also blessed to still be living each day.
The alternative is final.
Through all the shouting, crying, laughter, and indifference that many in the world have endured and will endure, most of the world has something to look forward to daily. That does not diminish the pain, heartache, and despair that so many humans experience on this world. Most of the world can be thankful they are not born in poor conditions.
Be thankful for the life you have been given and for the life you can create. In America, we are one country under our gods. We need one another more than we should hate one another.
We have always been more prosperous with one another working in lock step toward common goals. Let's not allow our differences divide us. Let's allow our differences to make us engage more. Love will always conquer hate. Most of the world understands that, and you, as a newspaper reader, understand it, as well.
May the rest of the year be amazing for you and your family. Let's gear up for a great 2021 as we prepare to end 2020 in as positive a light as we can, in light of all the difficulties in this world.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
