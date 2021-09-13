A new stage in the pandemic has arrived. It was avoidable, but there has not been a strong enough sense of community, unity, sympathy, or empathy to prevent the need to take additional steps to combat COVID.
Efforts at public education; final regulatory approval of a vaccine; undeniable evidence of the safety and initial efficacy of multiple vaccines; pleas from friends and relatives; warnings and from the overwhelming majority of health care professionals; prodding by public officials; and the obviously increasing impatience of the majority of the country, did little convince vaccine skeptics to get the shot.
So, now, local units of government are beginning to reinstate mask mandates and the federal government has begun an intensified effort to promote vaccinations by working through and with large businesses and corporations. The harsh reality of 650,000 deaths, and an increasing number of infections among children, are playing a part in motivating officials to act, but they also help define this new stage. COVID remains much more threatening to older people than it is to children and young adults, but the trend line isn't good for those groups.
Children under 12 remain particularly vulnerable because they are not yet able to be vaccinated, as safety trials are not yet complete. That problem was amplified with the start of the new school year and the resumption of packing a couple of dozen children into the same room for hours at a time. It would be comforting to think that we would not wait for something like the coronavirus to affect children before we decided that, just maybe, the situation was serious.
But many did wait. And they did not just wait - they actively and energetically opposed common-sense measures and then tried to drape themselves in the clothing of the freedom fighter. They are our neighbors. They are members of our family. We work with them. We go to church with them. And unless we are tempted to forget, most of them are good people who mean well. Many are intelligent people who are usually very reasonable. But for whatever reason, they have bought into the misinformation that is so prevalent. They have been manipulated or cajoled into rejecting rationality, often engaging in neurotic projection to label those who trust expertise and evidence as cowards.
Still, it is important to remember that the overwhelming majority of people who have chosen to so vociferously oppose masks and vaccines are still our neighbors, our family, and our friends. If we have entered a new stage of the pandemic, it cannot be just the government that begins taking a different approach to demonstrating the seriousness of the situation when attempting to persuade people to take the COVID vaccine.
As frustrated as the majority of people are with the vocal minority who refuse to take precautions against the spread of the virus, that frustration has to stop being a justification for increasingly frequent expressions of resentment. Common sense - yes, the same common sense that should lead to vaccinations - says that beratement is not likely to be an effective tactic of persuasion. What little it might have been able to accomplish in that regard has likely been realized. Continued use of the tactic may even prove counterproductive.
Now that we have local examples of fortitude in Hulbert and Tahlequah Public Schools doing the right thing by implementing mask mandates, and a more assertive position being taken by the federal government, we should all reevaluate our personal approach to encouraging people to wear masks and get the vaccine.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
