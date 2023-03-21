COLUMN: Better leadership needed at all levels

Recently, I had the opportunity to speak to a group of students about the importance of leadership.
During the discussion, the question was presented to the group of what exactly makes someone a leader. There are several answers to the question, including communication, knowing those who are following you, knowing yourself, diplomacy, and seeking feedback. Other attributes of good leaders include integrity, delegation, gratitude, influence, empathy, courage, and respect.
The students I spoke with were member candidates of the social organization I was part of when I was in college. Back then, we were called "pledges." Things were different in the 1980s, and being a pledge was a little more physically and emotionally demanding than they seem to be today.
I shared a story that happened to our pledge class. One of my pledge brothers failed to do something he was supposed to do. Our pledge trainer was a guy who was big in stature, and while he was a nice guy, he was one who could be intimidating. In fact, after graduating from college he went on to become a drill instructor in the Army, so you can imagine his demeanor and personality. Imagine a drill instructor going after recruits in boot camp if a person failed a task. That is exactly what happened.
After a drill instructor-type tirade of yelling, our trainer took the pledge brother's book - an almost sacred item one had to have and keep in order - popped open the binder and threw it across the room, sending papers like confetti everywhere. As our brother was sheepishly and shamefully trying to pick up his papers, and with a daunting task of now needing to reassemble his book, our trainer looked at the rest of us watching him, and again with the voice of an Army drill instructor, asked us why we weren't helping him.
As I was helping pick up and organize the disaster, it clicked. I got it. He was training us to be leaders.
We view some people as being born leaders, and they may have a personality type and tendency to naturally lead, but even they must be trained to become good at it. Just because someone is popular or gets the most votes for an elected office does not make them a leader.
When you look at the attributes of our elected officials, many of them are in leadership positions, but they are not real leaders. Many lack integrity, honesty, diplomacy, good communication skills, empathy, and gratitude. Some expect these positions of power to be bestowed upon them because of their name. Some expect it because they have a lot of money and are popular and well-known. Others seek it out of greed, power, and pride. They may not feel important, and they want to be listened to and respected.
A good leader doesn't need to brag on themselves, as the world will know on its own. They need to have empathy and understanding, while remaining strong and of good courage, being responsible enough to not be swayed by money, power, or promises. They absolutely must communicate with their constituents, and be transparent in their dealings with others, as nothing positive comes in secret deals.
As elections continue, look for those candidates who have the attributes of a good leader, and choose the ones who are willing to lead by example. We need more of it within governments and groups at all levels, especially if we are going to train up others to be good leaders. If you must rip a book apart to teach it, that's OK, too.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
