This past week, I saw something interesting on a social media thread. I see it often on a national level, but this time, it was happening right here in our own community.
For the first time that I have seen, we had a great community debate on the wearing of masks and use of other measures in protecting one another from the coronavirus. For once, we were able to hear both sides of the issue, pro and con. There were good points on both sides, and finally, average citizens could listen to the debate and take the information they heard to make up their own minds.
The Daily Press did an article about the meeting and posted it on its Facebook page. Then the ridiculousness began.
Instead of continuing on with a good, positive debate that is healthy for a freedom-loving people, attacks were being thrown in all directions. Proponents of the two opposing sides were attacking one another, and that led to even the reporter and the paper itself being attacked. When actual physical harm was being threatened, the paper’s moderators finally decided to remove the link to the article on Facebook, though it remains on the website.
From my understanding, that was the third time since articles have been placed online and open for comments that a link to an article had to be removed from Facebook due to the viciousness and threatening comments. As a journalist and as someone who cherishes our freedom of speech, that has been really troubling.
Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others have made the world better connected in regard to news, messages and the opportunities to share thoughts and opinions. However, after more than a decade of these amazing platforms that are meant to help us better communicate, it seems as though we are worse at being able to freely express our thoughts and opinions in a public forum.
In the past few years, I have heard of individuals getting fired from long-time professional positions for simply posting a basic opinion or thought. Many are shunned, shamed and berated by friends, family and strangers alike for nothing more than having a different opinion than someone else. Some employees, even right here in our community, are too frightened to post an opinion or the support of a particular political candidate on their own personal social media pages.
It’s probably safe to say most have fallen into those categories. While we should be able to view our personal pages as our “homes” in cyberspace, we unfortunately are often not free to say what we want. That’s too bad, because free thought and expression is what should help us grow as a society.
Reflecting back throughout history, one can see that with the blessing of this technology has come the curse of not being able to openly communicate any longer. Oftentimes, vile and vicious comments are made by faceless strangers hidden behind computer screens. If we took the time to look into people's eyes and talk to them face to face, we would probably have a better understanding of why they think and feel the way they do. That comes from getting to know your neighbors and your friends.
As Americans, we should feel safe and free to say what we want without fear of government or community restrictions or threats. While there are a few exceptions, the First Amendment guarantees us that right. Feel free to speak up, but allow others to do likewise. That is true communication.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.