I recently read of an organizational leader who traveled to Africa. The gentleman had never been and was excited to see the animals at a game reserve. He noticed the animals drinking at a shallow water hole were nervous. When he asked the guide why the animals wouldn’t drink, the guide said it was because of the crocodiles.
The visitor thought his guide was joking. He asked again what the problem was and why the animals, who were obviously thirsty, didn’t go to the water and drink. The guide again said it was because of the crocodiles.
The guide, seeing that his guest did not believe him, drove to another location to an embankment above the muddy waterhole where the two of them could look down. “There,” the guide said. “See for yourself.” The leader said he couldn’t see anything except mud, water and the nervous animals in the distance. Then suddenly, he saw it: A large crocodile settled in the mud, waiting for an unsuspecting animal to come get a drink.
As we look at our government and society today, we see many enticements. In this time of the election season in the U.S. and within many states, politicians abound in promising us great and marvelous things that we as individuals can have, and that we as a nation and society can have, if we will only elect them and let them enact their proposals. However, my advice would be for us to watch out for the crocodiles.
Where an individual stands on political ideologies and philosophies makes absolutely no difference to me. If you are my friend, you are my friend, regardless of whether we agree or disagree politically. I have dear family, friends and loved ones who are Democrat, Republican, independent, conservative, liberal, Green party, and more. Our ideals are interwoven and all are within a vast spectrum of diversity, even within confines of their own political parties and preferences. The thing I say to all of them, though, is wherever they stand, they need to watch for the crocodiles.
Whoever it is we choose to follow, it is important to ask ourselves if we are so thirsty and desperate for a drink that we would act as the unsuspecting antelope at the edge of the muddy watering hole, willing to risk losing our life, our society and our nation as we know it to satisfy our appetite.
I am constantly looking out for what I call unintended consequences. The actions we make can at any time be a turning point that could change our lives, or even history, as we know it forever.
We all want the good things, but must they come at a price wherein the tax rates would cause such economic devastation that we would be entangled in a debt so large that our entire economic system would fail? In the name of safety, would we be willing to disarm ourselves to the point we would be unable to provide safety and security to ourselves even within the confines of our own homes? Would we allow a few politicians to control our lives to the point we are told what to eat, where to live, and if we can travel? That is not living free.
Like the animals at the watering hole, we all want to partake of the refreshment and life-sustaining elements we need to survive. However, we must always remain both cautious and vigilant in these pursuits. Most importantly, we have to be mindful of the crocodiles – those unintended consequences that may occur.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
