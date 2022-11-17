COLUMN: Biden could tap into Strategic Reserve

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has announced it will cut oil production by two million barrels a day. The cartel has cited "uncertainty in the global economic market outlook."
Yes, so the United States benchmark prices will rise, along with global prices. Currently, the average gasoline price in the U.S. is $3.83 per gallon. On the West Coast, pump prices are $6 or higher.
There are at least half a dozen refineries out in California that are undergoing maintenance. There is a limited pipeline supply from the West Coast to places east of the Rockies.
Pump prices began to go up because of demand exceeding supply during the pandemic; thus global supply chain issues were at the heart of the problem. President Joe Biden signed an order banning Russian oil. We normally import less than 10% of oil from Russia, and most of the oil we do import comes from Canada and Mexico.
There are thousands of oil leases available. Major U.S. oil producers have penned a deal to drill in the Gulf region. The global price of crude, international sanctions, maintenance issues, OPEC action, and global supply chain problems are the reasons for higher pump prices.
Biden could tap, again, into the Strategic Reserve, and push the NOPEC bill again, which would amend the Sherman Anti-Trust act so the U.S. Department of Justice could bring anti-trust suits in federal court against OPEC for these monopolistic price hikes to protect American businesses and consumers.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
