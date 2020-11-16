Election day was two weeks ago. Not unexpectedly, there were delays in finishing the ballot counts in some states, most being substantially completed in nearly every state by Nov. 7.
In the 10 days since, there have been efforts to undermine the credibility of the counts by those who are disappointed in the outcome of the presidential race. Those attempts to dispute the clear result of a Joe Biden victory are as damaging as they are futile.
It has been nothing short of amazing to see people refer to self-proclaimed partisan blogs, unabashedly ideological websites, and random people’s YouTube videos lacking in quality, both in production values and logical consistency, to try to justify their belief that the election was fraudulent. It is astounding how reflexively information from experts, analysts, and journalists are labeled “fake news.” It is astonishing how quickly the direct and unambiguous statements of secretaries of state, governors, county election clerks, and other public officials are dismissed as lies. It is unbelievable how many people are willing to proclaim the raw vote counts that show Biden as the winner the product a deep-rooted conspiracy involving some combination of the deep state, rigged software, or illegal votes being cast.
These are the facts. Biden is ahead in the Electoral College, 306-232. Even if, as was the case until a few days ago, there had been enough outstanding votes to provide Donald Trump a chance to overtake Biden’s leads in a combination of two or three states to flip the Electoral College tally, that is no longer the case. The Trump campaign’s legal challenges have yet to provide any actual evidence of fraud, or even error, that would change the outcome of the race.
In fact, they are not even making claims of sufficient size to do so. What claims they are making are getting bounced out of court because they are unsubstantiated. Lawsuits involving potential problems related to process have not fared much better, but did give the Trump campaign its single, but limited, victory in allowing observers of the vote counting in Pennsylvania to stand a few feet closer to people conducting it.
To put it simply, the election is over, and the American people have made their choice. Biden is the president-elect. For that to change, so many things, in so many places, would have to change so much that what would be taking place wouldn’t be a different electoral outcome; it would be an outright subversion of the one we already have. Though the title would endure, Trump would not remain president; he would become an unelected ruler. There are at least half a dozen labels that could be applied to what his role in government would be under that scenario, none of them good. None of them are compatible with democracy or fitting for a republic.
The recount in Georgia is highly unlikely to overturn the result there. The courts are even less likely to do anything that would negate Biden’s large lead in Pennsylvania. Trump dropped his Arizona lawsuit. Foreign observers and our own Department of Homeland Security have concluded the election was conducted fairly. Those judgments support state election officials, some of them Republican, who have said the same.
Legislatures are not going to appoint Trump-friendly electors to the Electoral College. Rudy Giuliani needs to stop giving the current president false hope that he will be able to retain power. It is only complicating the transition of it to the next president. As always, but especially under current conditions, that could be costly in both money and lives.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
