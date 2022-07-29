COLUMN: Biden is obviously not too old

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely, especially this morning. High 87F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.