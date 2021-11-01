COLUMN: Biden isn't causing inflation, but he has to deal with it

It has been nearly six months since the topic of inflation was last covered. It was mentioned as a possible weak spot in the Biden administration’s armor in a column three months ago. Given that prices are generally continuing to rise, the president’s economic advisors may want to take a closer look at what is causing it, determine how likely it is to continue, and develop contingency plans so that they are prepared if efforts to reverse the trend fail.
This bout of inflation could hardly have come at a worse time for supporters of the proposals for infrastructure and other types of federal investment. If people are paying more for a gallon of gasoline, they are more vulnerable to the arguments of the opposition to such proposals. Instead of repeatedly chanting things like taxation is theft and that deficits are always bad, people looking to block passage of legislation can add a new rhetorical weapon. They can point to inflationary trends and proclaim that it is federal spending that is causing the problem.
There is no little doubt that spending can contribute to inflation. It often does, though not always. And even when it does, the magnitude of its impact on consumer prices is not always substantial. There are numerous other factors involved in the economy that affect its health. Not all of them are under the government’s control or directly subject to its influence. But that makes it more important that Congress, the president, the Federal Reserve Board, the secretary of the Treasury, and other figures with roles related to monitoring and guiding the economy do everything they can to limit the unintended consequences of the use of the economic tools in their toolbox.
But the bills currently being pursued by most Democrats in congress would not immediately have a direct, short-term effect on inflation. The figures of trillions of dollars that have been reported on are the sum of the costs of planned programs that span a ten-year period. As is often the case, the impacts of fiscal policy can take a while to manifest themselves, both the good ones and any bad ones. The Build Back Better plan of the Biden administration would do very little, if anything at all, to create or perpetuate the current cycle of inflation. Do not let opponents of the plan conflate it with current price increases. It is becoming a favored ploy to undermine the belief that investing ourselves, whether that investment is made in each other, or our facilities, is worth it.
A larger culprit in the recent price increases is the expansionist policies of the Federal Reserve. Janet Yellen, and her predecessors, have been given enormous latitude to maintain low interest rates, among other things, to help keep the economy from cratering. The central bank’s officials have been reluctant to increase rates for well over a decade, going back to, at least, the Great Recession of 2009. Given that so many other things, most of which are related to the pandemic, are affecting the economy, it may be time for the Federal Reserve Board to seriously consider how to begin curtailing their own efforts to keep their foot on the gas pedal.
The situation is not yet urgent, but it is much closer to being so than it was when the topic was broached in this column in the middle of this year. Much will depend on how many more “waves” there are in the COVID case counts. An unhealthy labor force not only generates inflationary pressures, but also makes the problem appear worse than it actually is.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.