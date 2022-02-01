COLUMN: Biden walks tightrope with SCOTUS nominee

Last week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement at the end of the current session. Breyer, 83, was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and has served 28 years. He has been a reliable liberal vote.
Breyer’s retirement gives President Joe Biden his first SCOTUS nomination. Biden has vowed to nominate the first Black woman justice. Biden’s short list reportedly includes three federal court of appeals judges, a federal district court judge, a law professor and a civil rights attorney.
Three observations:
First, there is no margin for error. The U.S. Senate confirms the president’s nominee. The Senate is split: 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. Vice President Harris casts the tie-breaking vote, which gives Democrats majority control. A power-sharing agreement between Sens. Schumer and McConnell has each Senate committee with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. Before the vote comes to the floor, the nominee must be passed by the judiciary committee. Republicans could hold up a nominee in committee and prevent a floor vote. In 2016, former President Obama nominated current Attorney General Merrick Garland, but the nomination never got to the floor because Republicans controlled the Senate. In 2022, the Democrats in theory control the Senate, but in practice, the chamber is evenly split. That means Biden must include Republicans in his discussion and not alienate any Democrats. With two Democratic senators recently voting with Republicans to block some of Biden’s signature legislation, it makes getting a nominee confirmed a challenge for Biden.
Second, affirmative action shouldn’t be a factor. The nomination is Biden’s sovereign decision, but he should be looking for the most qualified candidate, no matter race, sex, creed or color. "The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination – college admissions – while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota" said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, disagrees, and told Politico: “Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. Affirmative action is picking somebody not as qualified for past wrongs. Michelle Childs is incredibly qualified.” Graham is promoting Judge Michelle Childs, a U.S. district judge in his home state of South Carolina. Ruling of Childs, 55, have been reliably liberal and she is on Biden’s short list. Graham is on the judiciary committee – Wicker isn’t – and he could be the key vote. Likeability and temperament are important, but the job of judiciary committee members is to vet potential justices on how they will rule, not grade their personality. Would Childs rule based on a literal interpretation of the intent of the writers of the Constitution? That is highly unlikely, based on her rulings in South Carolina.
Third, Biden is being told to act with a sense of urgency. Democrats are worried because Biden has a record of missing deadlines. Former Sen. Majority Leader Tom Daschle, D-South Dakota, said, “You don’t know what circumstances may bring, whether it’s the loss of a member – senator – or somebody crossing to the other party. That should be very much on their minds right now.” An illness, death or retirement of a member could derail a confirmation. In 2020, Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed within a month of nomination, but Republicans controlled the U.S. Senate. Biden’s nominee will require at least one Republican on the Senate judiciary committee to vote with the Democrats.
Graham may have as much to say who the SCOTUS nominee is as the president. Graham’s spotty, unreliable, inconsistent record on conservatism has been disappointing. Expect it to continue through this tightrope process.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
