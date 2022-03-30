COLUMN: Biden's balancing act won't come easy

Joe Biden is the first president since the 1980s to maneuver through such an escalatory international crisis with the potential for nuclear war. Biden and Western leaders have nearly pushed the limits of economic punitive measures against Russia.
And Russia has become an economic, diplomatic, social, and sporting pariah in the world. Yet President Vladimir Putin remains on course with his unprovoked war on Ukraine. What unfolds in Kyiv in the coming days will be the most critical moment for the balancing act Biden has had to maintain regarding keeping up the economic pressure on Putin, while avoiding any action that could result in a direct NATO-Russian conflict.
A massive amount of civilian casualties and destruction of the Ukrainian capital city will test the resolve of the White House in terms of its reticence to avoid aggressive measures that could lead to the unthinkable. With the barrage of Russian missiles that impacted Western Ukraine 12 miles from Poland, and the concern about Russia’s propaganda prelude to a potential chemical weapons attack, what will be that red line for Biden? For then-President Barack Obama, it was chemical weapons in Syria.
So far, the Ukrainian forces have effectively used air defense artillery weapon systems against Russian air power. But the Ukrainian troops need additional lethal aid. I understand more FIM-92 Stingers are headed to Ukrainian forces. U.S. Stinger missiles were provided to members of the Mujahideen who waged war against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s. And that Air Defense Artillery, courtesy of the U.S., proved very effective for Afghan rebels in terms of checking Soviet air power.
It is clear a NATO-enforced no-fly zone over Ukraine is not feasible due to the potential for escalation of the conflict. So it would seem the key is to beef up Ukraine's air defenses because the Russian forces don't control the skies over Ukraine yet.
The White House has determined China had signaled to Russia that it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West. Remember, the sanctions have frozen Putin's war chest in the Russian central banks. Russia also might default on its debt to China, who might just bail Russia out. Is it possible Putin put some of that war chest money in China?
The Kremlin and Beijing both deny there are any deals about Chinese military and financial aid to the Russian war effort. China is in a tough position here because they need access to European Union and U.S. markets. If China helps Russia, they are cut out of the financial loop by the West. I think realpolitik comes into play when there is a conflict between good and evil globally.
The countries that have the fossil fuel resources we need right now in this crisis are nations that have the capacity to supply. But these nations – Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia – are not countries that we are on good terms with. Thus, enter realpolitik, which is to abandon the traditional U.S. stance on our relations with these very nations because of things they have done that we condemn, while locked in a struggle of good versus evil.
Winston Churchill once said regarding the U.K.'s World War II alliance with the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany: "If Hitler invaded hell, I would at least make a favorable reference to the devil within the House of Commons!"
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.