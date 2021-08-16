Presidents are often assessed using some rather arbitrary timeframes. Since the Roosevelt administration, the first 100 days of every new president's term have been scrutinized, analyzed, and criticized. Other measures are not so random.
There are retrospectives about legislative-executive relations after each congressional session, "year-in-review" pieces produced for both the calendar and fiscal years, and some type of commentary provided after what seems like every other possible temporal benchmark related to the federal government. Even now, in mid-August, while Congress is in recess, there are undoubtedly articles to be read and news stories to watch related to presidential performance.
Challenges lay ahead of the current administration. Criticism of Biden coming from Republicans has been somewhat muted and relatively ineffective. Much of his agenda remains popular with a majority of the country. Until very recently, polling averages have not had Biden below 50 percent approval since he was inaugurated, and even now, he is one-10th of one percent below that mark. He has even higher approval scores for individual issues, such as handling the pandemic. Like all presidents, he receives lower scores on some issues. That broad description of the reaction to Biden, and his presidency, thus far is all that is needed to provide some context for a discussion of the challenges that await his administration in the last few months of 2021.
Even though the Biden administration has generally received praise for its handling of the COVID pandemic so far, it could become a political liability if the situation does not improve. It will be a cruel irony if Biden does begin to lose Americans' confidence in the steps he takes to address the pandemic. He has encouraged everyone to do the right thing and get vaccinated, and his administration has made tremendous strides in increasing vaccine availability and access. But there is likely to be a large overlap in the groups made up of pandemic response-related critics and those people who refuse to get the vaccine. No matter how unfair it is, Biden and his team are going to have to grapple with that logical disconnect.
Another issue that is likely to be seized upon by Biden's opponents is the aftermath relating to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. A resurgence of the Taliban has been one of the most likely outcomes of American withdrawal for quite some time. Regardless of how much blame anyone wants to put on any president for the problems encountered there, from George Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump, it is the Biden administration that has begun what appears to be the final withdrawal. The Biden administration is tasked with ensuring it happens while ensuring the safety of American servicemen and women.
Though it is unlikely to be an actual threat to the future health of the economy, and most Americans do not currently seem concerned about it, inflation is occurring and will provide a rhetorical weapon for Biden's political foes. But it is something administration officials need to keep a close eye on.
Biden has benefited, in terms of popularity, by simply not being his predecessor. But will he be able to sustain that relative popularity now that his honeymoon period is ending and favorable contrasts to the president before him become less pertinent? If he continues to string together victories like he has with his infrastructure proposal, and more importantly, deals with the American public like adults regarding the pandemic even through unexpectedly trying times, it is likely Biden will remain "above water" in terms of public approval.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.