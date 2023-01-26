COLUMN: Biden's document discovery a gift to GOP

The Republican Party has just been handed a wonderful gift in the form of recent revelations about the discovery of classified documents found at a D.C. office, as well as President Joe Biden's Wilmington home. While the documents in question are smaller than the trove of government papers discovered at Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, now the GOP has a solid talking point to direct at the Democrats.
As Trump pursues his campaign to regain the White House, now the GOP rank-and-file has a basis on which to launch an investigation into the Biden documents. Now the Democrats are witnessing a dilution of their own outrage at the documents Trump had at his Florida home.
In a political climate where Republicans have repeatedly complained about Democratic witch hunts, the GOP can enter into a fundraising frenzy while probing the Biden classified materials. While the Republicans on the Hill cannot pass on an opportunity to exploit the Biden matter, the Democrats are certainly staring down the barrel of an unwelcome political liability.
The revelation that classified materials of various levels of security were found at the private residence of a former and a current president is not a political matter, although it has morphed into just that. Sensitive government documents that pertain to nuclear capabilities of a foreign power is a national security issue. In both cases, comprehensive investigations will get down to the motivations or reasons for why these government documents were at private residences of both Biden and Trump.
In the realm of comparison, there are similarities, as well as stark differences, regarding these document cases. As Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out his office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, they were probably not expecting to happen upon a very small number of documents compared to the number of materials discovered at Mar-a-Lago.
But does the number of papers matter in terms of severity? The answer is, it would depend on what exactly is contained within the pages of the documents. Moreover, the office where the Biden papers were found was an office affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, which operated independently of the Biden administration.
When you dissect the Trump document scandal, and look back to January of last year, the National Archives discovered 15 boxes of documents with an abundance of classified material. By August 2022, as the media broke the news about the discovery of classified materials in Florida, the FBI confiscated over 30 boxes and containers of 11,000 government documents. This FBI find also included around 100 with classification labels found in a storage room and office.
A key difference between the Biden-Trump document issue is rooted in the timing of how quickly these papers were turned over to the archives, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice. Biden's own attorneys immediately contacted the White House Counsel's office, who then alerted the NARA. Trump's legal team, on the other hand, served up a sworn certificate attesting all government documents had been returned to the archives. Yet, bureau agents did retrieve over 30 boxes of documents after Trump's lawyers provided the certificate.
The DOJ is now probing the Trump case for evidence of obstruction over the wrangling to retrieve the documents in question. Biden relinquished the documents the day they were found with no attempt on his part to conceal anything.
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Committee is a panel to conduct investigations into the weaponization of federal law enforcement. But Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two special counsels to look into both Trump and Biden.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
