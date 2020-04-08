The U.S. Small Business Administration is taking comments through Friday on whether the government should lend new chicken house operators $300,000 to $1 million. It raises the question of whether the U.S. government wants to go into the business of assuming an industry's risks. Even the SBA inspector general would agree - it would be more than an insurance policy for Big Chicken. It would be more like a ransom note, subsidizing one straw-man aspect of a vertically integrated monopoly. To prevent stockyards and meat packers from price-fixing, in 1921 Woodrow Wilson and Congress passed the Packers and Stockyards Act. The modern equivalent is poultry producer adhesion contracts.
Do you want to grow chickens? The first thing you do is choose which Big Chicken monopsony to be both your supplier and your customer. There are about 50 companies nationwide, but only one or two companies deliver and pick up in any given area. The grower signs a boilerplate non-negotiable adhesion contract, promising to buy all livestock, feed and antibiotics from the same company that will be buying back the chickens. Big Chicken has no duty to deliver the same quality of chicks to every grower, yet growers compete for an efficiency bonus. Growers forfeit a penalty on the price they get, if their costs are higher. Big Chicken has no duty to deliver feed in time to keep chicks from starving. Heat, drought and epidemic risks are on the grower. Growers who rebel or game the system and run afoul of Big Chicken are forced into bankruptcy by impossible requirements or starved out by getting scrawny stock. There are lawsuits claiming retaliation is common and severe.
One source says that approximately 371 growers in Arkansas borrow from $300,000 to $1 million to be in the business. SBA has a rule saying 85 percent of revenue over three years is the most a grower can earn from a single Big Chicken company, and still get SBA loans. The rule is to ensure that growers don't depend too heavily on one contract. To put it a different way, the rule has the effect of limiting the Big Chicken monopsony to 85 percent of the poultry market. The rule seems to want 15 percent of a grower's income to come from sources other than the company for whom it has an exclusive agreement to grow chickens.
Arkansas lawmakers and lobbyists - and Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin - want the SBA to drop this rule, so Big Chicken can knuckle down further against growers. But when growers can't meet the rules, they file bankruptcy not on private lenders, but on the government. In other words, Big Chicken could control up to $1.8 billion in debt to the federal government, just by choosing whether to deliver or pick up poultry, making the SBA a stakeholder in the success or failure of the chicken business. And Big Chicken would be crowding-out independent poultry growers. In spirit, that's choosing favorites instead of diversifying risks.
Is it a valid role of government to start up small businesses? Maybe banks are better-suited to know whether poultry growers can trust a wrap-around monopsony. After bailing out housing and Wall Street, taxpayers are wary of becoming stakeholders in any industry's success or failure. Let the free market do its thing, since nothing in these one-sided contracts curbs profit-taking greed by Big Chicken. In Oklahoma, that profit-taking is at the expense of clean water in Cherokee, Delaware and Adair counties. The last thing the U.S. government needs is a duty to chase after defaulted dollars that can be gamed by foul monopolists.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.