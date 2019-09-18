On a chilly Dec. 11, 1991, on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, advocates for the Illinois River from Northeastern Oklahoma lined up for a group picture. Save the Illinois River was represented. I was present to observe oral arguments, and to take the oath of practice before that court, incidental to having written friend of the court amicus briefs on behalf of city of Tahlequah, and for several environmental groups.
Two months later, the Supreme Court ruled in response, that upstream states have to meet the water quality standards of downstream states, but that the city of Fayetteville’s split-flow tertiary treatment plant did so. That case law, which still stands, helps downstream states meet their water quality aspirations. Over the years, STIR has been a formidable voice for water quality on the Illinois River, mostly in Adair and Cherokee counties.
After Fayetteville came Big Chicken. A scientist (Bergey) found the waste burden from the eight million chickens then being raised in the Illinois River watershed was equal to one million humans. Locals have always considered the Illinois as a bejeweled natural resource, generating tourism dollars to the local economy – so much so that the Illinois River Basin now has special protections against poultry development. But what happens when prime poultry production country is taken out of service to the nation’s locus for poultry production? The poultry farms are sited in the next adjacent watershed. That’s what is happening now.
Green Country Guardians is an umbrella group encompassing a number of environmental groups to curtail poultry industry pollution of surface waters and overdrawing groundwater from the Boone-Roubideaux aquifer, and to curb airborne pathogens and stench from a burgeoning battery of poultry houses in Northeastern Oklahoma. But the problem is an institutional one.
Oklahoma regulators use state attorneys to defend in Delaware County District Court in Jay the notion they don’t have to give notice to surrounding citizens when issuing a conditional poultry permit. They make the specious claim that permit holders obtain a vested constitutional right of non-revocation without a hearing – and just to show you how perfunctory the process is, they don’t even have a revocation hearing. It is a shoe-in for the operators of these chicken houses. This is what it looks like in Oklahoma when first-in-time, first-in-right water users’ domestic water wells go dry and taxpayer dollars are used to oversubscribe water resources with nary so much as an opportunity to raise a protest.
State bureaucrats are negligent to existing rights-holders in issuing permits without doing any fact-finding to determine whether they're authorizing drying-up neighbors’ wells. It is hardly a "permitting process" at all. There is no growth limit nor a master plan, no county zoning, no consideration of nearby creeks. It takes only a simple application that can be filled out in pencil. No permit has been denied; every permit is perfunctory.
What if Big Chicken wants to install the waste equivalent of a 10,000-citizen town across the fence from your family and set a deep-water well that breaches the integrity of your little 40-foot home water well? The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture will, by golly, let them. Homeowners could come in with a 1,000-foot well if they don’t want to choose water between doing the dishes or washing the clothes. Homeowners can install their own sophisticated and expensive water treatment systems and air filtration systems to compensate for Big Chicken’s stench of viruses and bacteria wafting on the evening breeze.
Oklahoma, poultry permitting is a sham. Like on Oprah, “Everybody gets one!”
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
