It's Black History Month, and in the course of my work, I've been asked over and over: "Why is it important to celebrate Black History Month?" Today, I've got an answer.
Black history is American history. I'm sure everyone has heard that, but rarely do people look beyond the surface of what that means. This country was literally built on the backs of African American people. The hands that built and served in the White House were enslaved Black hands. The economy of the South was reliant on the labor of Black bodies. Despite the unfathomable hardships and suffering these Black people faced, they still found joy, created, and created culture that has permeated this nation down to its core.
I think of the inventions that moved this nation forward - for example, traffic lights, refrigerated trucks, color monitors for computers, home security systems, even the super soaker - all came from Black minds. OK, maybe that didn't move us forward as a nation, but it definitely made my '90s summers a lot more fun. That's true of many more Black inventors, who have been lost to time because of their skin color, or their skin color and gender.
The music we listen to on the radio often has its roots in Black culture. "Hound Dog," as sung by Elvis, is considered as American as apple pie, but a Black woman, Big Mama Thornton, sang it first and inspired someone who would go on to make the song internationally famous. We can talk about white-washing another day.
Look at the fashion trends inspired by Black people, the dances seen on TikTok, the African American Vernacular English that often gets coded as "Gen Z" speak. It's all in existence because the creativity and innovation of Black people is so joyous and enticing that worldwide it is imitated and and celebrated even out of context.
It's important to recognize where these things came from and to acknowledge the pain and suffering African American people have gone through. We must also recognize all of that our contributions have brought joy, progress, and beauty into the world, and 28 days is the minimum amount it should be celebrated.
Black history is this nation's history, and we should always remember that.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
