COLUMN: Black Lives Matter doesn't have to offend

The polarization of the Black Lives Matter movement is so similar to the Civil Rights movement, the Tea Party movement, and the Occupy Wall-Street movement, as the message from the original founders can be misconstrued and changed as the movement grows.
Basic civil rights in this country have long been a topic to fight for, due to the refusal of those in power to acknowledge the facts about discrimination, inequality, poverty, low education standards, sexism, and racism.
Tulsa has a long-standing issue with racism, sexism, and disenfranchisement. Although this is true, Tulsa is also a great place to live and raise your children. The reason is most of the racism, sexism, and disenfranchisement is overt and hidden. Many people may not see the racism as they walk down the street, but all they have to do is look at a post from the local news about anything regarding equal treatment of Black people or promotion of Black people doing great things, and they will see the racism show up in the comments. This is sad, because Tulsa has so much to offer its residents.
The BLM movements has angered many who will always feel the fight for equality for Black people is a problem. Throughout history in America, Black people have never asked to be above White people in relation to power; they have only asked for equality. To be equal in America is the American dream, which is unattainable by so many. Black people have just wanted to vote without restrictions and limitations like our white brothers and sisters, Black people have advocated for high quality schools like our White brothers and sisters, and Black people have requested equal treatment by the justice system as to our White brothers and sisters.
It is difficult for many White Americans to understand the BLM movement because it has been hijacked by some who would commit violence and destroy property, which is a small percentage of people in America. If Black people did not think White lives mattered, don't you think there would have been mass offensive engagements by both White and Black people throughout this country, with mass shootings and civil war?
If any race has had a reason to rise up against the oppressive machine, it has been Black people, but a majority of us understand why loving our White brothers and sisters is essential. Many of our families are blended by marriage, friendship, sports teammates, or neighbors. Black people asking for equality should not be a call for White people to bash them for doing so. Join us and support our call for equality. Also, join most Black Americans in refuting violence and damaging property. Become an ally of equality in America. If you do not agree with BLM as a movement, just think about supporting the fact that Black lives do matter in this country and that you want to see a better outcome for Black people. No Black person wants a White person to disavow his or her race and only support the Black race.
Please support your own and be sensitive to the equality fights within your race, but be open to equality needs of other races. That should be the American way.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co.
He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
