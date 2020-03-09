In last’s week’s column (which was written nearly two weeks ago), I predicted Joe Biden would win the South Carolina primary. It was obvious from polling and conventional wisdom that he would prevail, so it wasn’t really much of a prediction as much as an agreement with the overwhelming number of data points and indicators that were available.
Prognosticating became more difficult when trying to look beyond that primary because, even if the winner was relatively easy to foresee, it wasn’t known what the exact results might be. I wondered if the margin of Biden’s victory would be big enough to help propel him to additional victories on Super Tuesday. Was it ever! The endorsement of Congressman James Clyburn not only solidified the thinking that Biden would win Clyburn’s home state, but also generated enough momentum to make Biden’s victory in South Carolina a resounding one.
Biden’s triumph over his nearest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, was by a margin of nearly 30 points. Though I didn’t include this in the column, I’d thought to myself that a 20-point win would put quite a bit of wind in Biden’s sails, even if it wouldn’t be enough to change the trajectory of the nomination contest. Biden’s 30-point triumph set off a series of events that led to an unbelievable reversal of political fortunes and another set of convincing wins for Biden on March 3.
Biden’s momentum is now likely to carry through long enough to make him the Democratic nominee for president. By March 10, five more states will have held their primaries and a sixth one its caucuses. Michigan is a big enough prize, with 125 delegates, that a Sanders victory there might be a tourniquet for his campaign. That would be especially helpful if North Dakota goes along with it. Sanders won it in 2016 and the caucus format seems to be advantageous for the senator. But if Biden takes the majority of delegates that day, the math becomes difficult for Sanders going forward.
The contests taking place in Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, and Florida on St. Patrick’s Day are friendlier ground for Biden. If he goes into that third set of primaries this month being viewed as the winner of the races the previous two weeks, it will be very difficult for Sanders to prevent Biden from amassing the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination. For Sanders, everything depends on his ability to blunt Biden’s momentum as quickly as possible.
That task is becoming more difficult with each passing day. Time not only runs out, but endorsements and positive news stories will continue to pile up for the former vice president. Doubtful, skeptical, and even damaging ones will do the same for the senator. Mike Bloomberg has suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden. And even if you doubt that endorsements carry much weight in today’s political environment, I’d point first back to James Clyburn; and then to Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O’Rourke. Each, in their own ways, helped buoy Biden’s prospects. Mayor Pete’s came from the most threatening former opponent. Klobuchar’s and O’Rourke’s endorsements were vital to Biden victories in their home states of Minnesota and Texas, respectively.
And finally, a previously cash-strapped Biden campaign will continue to reap massive fundraising benefits while, simultaneously, Sanders’ fundraising will become increasingly hampered. It does need mentioning that money isn’t a cure-all for a campaign; ask Mike Bloomberg, since he spent $500 million of his own money seeking the nomination, only to withdraw after a single set of primaries. I guess money can’t buy everything after all.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
