We know one thing for sure about the bogeyman: He's human-ish. Apparently, he's also male, but that's sort of stating the obvious.
I've mentioned how bummed out I am that I can't get into any spookhouses this year, because of that miserable virus. I've been told by theme park executives that these attractions were scrapped because they cannot depend on guests to wear masks or social distance. Out in the open, especially during daylight hours, rule-breakers can be spotted and chastised – or kicked out. I've seen it happen.
At least I can read books. In between medical procedures, long car drives, and waiting for pages to proof, I've made it through a story about a real-life bogeyman: "The Devil in the White City." It's a nonfiction tome focusing on the Chicago World Fair of 1893, otherwise known as the Columbian Exposition. That world's fair is one of the most memorable in history, since it produced Juicy Fruit gum, Shredded Wheat, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and the Ferris wheel. It also produced, in a manner of speaking, a mass murderer named Herman Webster Mudgett, aka H.H. Holmes. It is said that women found him magnetically attractive, but looking at his photos, I don't see why. To me, he's repulsive and terrifying – the kind of guy most women would cross the street to avoid. But I feel that way about certain politicians, too, whereas other women would lay down their lives – or perhaps just lay down – for them.
My sister Lisa tried to get me to read that book for years, knowing how much I love Chicago. The writer, Erik Larson, has an exceptional way with words. The story of Holmes is woven through that of the world's fair and the "White City" built for that express purpose. If you know Chicago, you're aware very little remains of that fabulous and enormous Jackson Park campus on Chicago's south side – now a rougher part of the city. The Museum of Science and Industry still stands, having then been known as the Palace of Fine Arts. Larsen paints a fascinating picture of the fair, as well as Holmes, who seems almost worse than modern monsters: Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Mansion and the like. They, too, were bogeymen, who have presumably met their maker – and they might not have been happy with the outcome of that encounter.
Then there is the bogeyman of a child's vivid imagination – a frightful fellow who even seems to flit across the gray matter of adults this time of the year. This bogeyman lies flat on his back beneath your bed. The bed I grew up with – a high one with posters, built by a great-grandfather – was the perfect den. There was plenty of space; I imagined him scrawling dark and senseless messages on the slats that held up the mattress, as he awaited his chance. I could always tell when he'd been under there, because of the bare spot in the dust on the hardwood floor. I knew I hadn't been doing any cleaning, so he had to have been malingering. Occasionally, our father would go on a rant and tell my sister and me, "You'd better have that pig sty cleaned up before I get home." It was with real trepidation that I reached under the bed to extract any toys, clothing, books or other objects that had gone astray. If my hand had brushed against something furry or scaly and warm, heaving with soft breath, I'd have died on the spot.
There are ways to ward off the "bed bogeyman." I slept surrounded by stuffed animals until I was about 14. Bogeymen don't care for stuffed animals; perhaps they fear taxidermy. It's also necessary to keep both feet beneath the sheets. Any toes straying out are automatically taken for bogey-bait. To this day, I am loathe to extrude part of a leg, although the heat of the bedroom often forces my hand – or rather, foot. But the current problem is not the bogeyman; it's a cantankerous white cat, who bites any lower extremities that encroach on his turf.
Bed bogeymen, when poised to attack, are forced to slide or scooch, since there is rarely room to roll. And bogeymen don't wriggle; that would be unseemly. Their emergence takes time – at least as long as it took the xenomorph to extract itself from the shuttle compartment in the first "Alien" movie – so bed bogeymen are not as threatening as their brethren who lurk in closets. A locked closet door would invite speculation far more frightening than one that is simply closed, but since bogeymen are presumed to have opposable thumbs, they can open doors, and thus can easily "shamble" out of closets. And bogeymen always shamble, or shuffle, although the larger and more evil ones also slouch, or lurch forward – almost as if they have lifts in the heels of their shoes. In later years, I've learned that although a closet light is deemed to be the best defense against a bogeyman, the open door is far preferable to the closed one. This way, you can spot him before he angles toward you. This is not, however, why the walk-in closet in our master bedroom only has one bifold door. The other one broke years ago, and my husband is too lazy to fix it.
My son learned about the bogeyman when my husband read Edgar Allan Poe to him. I know – what sort of madman would do that to a child? Anyway, as a result, my son – who is borderline coulrophobic – has an impression of the bogeyman straight from "The Tell-Tale Heart": "I think it was his eye! yes, it was this! He had the eye of a vulture – a pale blue eye, with a film over it. Whenever it fell upon me, my blood ran cold; and so by degrees – very gradually – I made up my mind to take the life of the old man, and thus rid myself of the eye forever." For years, I could merely say the words "cataract eye," and Cole would run screaming.
I'll leave you with a couple of my favorite bogeyman passages. The first, penned by William Shakespeare for "Macbeth," is uttered by witches, and isn't quite as ominous as the second. The prognosticating hags say: "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes!" That second verse, by William Butler Yeats, is this: "And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?" If that doesn't creep you out, I don't know what will.
Happy Halloween, and may the bogeyman stay in your closet.
