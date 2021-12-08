COLUMN: Bonds serve current, future building projects

It was 2013 when Tahlequah residents approved an almost $25 million bond issuance to fund some 20 different projects for the community. Many were completed quickly; however, road projects take time to develop.
Four major road projects are still on the list. Concerned about cash, we decided to focus on completion of the two most critical: Cedar Street and South Muskogee Avenue. For these two projects, the right of way has been acquired for Cedar Street, and the utility companies have bid the work to move utilities. Visible work should begin on Cedar shortly after the holidays. Right-of-way acquisition for South Muskogee is well under way.
But how are the finances? Prices for materials, labor, and land have certainly been going up. Luckily, so have sales tax collections. It feels like betting on the outcome of a horse race right now. But let me share where we are with the bond fund, so we can all sweat this out together over the next few years.
The Council just received and approved the June 30, 2021, audit report. The bond issuance required several funds be established, including reserve accounts in case sales taxes didn’t cover the payment obligation and to help ensure the final balloon payment could be met. Currently, the Improvement Fund, which is the money provided by the bonds to complete the projects, has a balance of $4.7 million. Reserve funds have $3.6 million. Of course, you can’t access the reserve funds until the bonds are paid. We still owe $15.2 million, with the last payment due in 2028.
The bond issuance also set the parameters around collecting and remitting the dedicated three-quarter-cent sales tax. It requires the full three-quarter cent collected be deposited into a dedicated bank account. The entity that manages our bond fund makes the bond payments directly from this dedicated account. Any taxes collected over and above what is needed for current payments just stays in the account. With recent increases in our sales tax collections, this dedicated bank account has a balance of $4.3 million – extra savings greater than anyone could project. It will continue to grow until the final payment is made.
The 2009 bond issuance was set up the same way. It also generated some excess revenue, which was pulled on occasion by previous administrations to help fund other projects or operations. When the 2009 bonds wrapped up, the small amount remaining was used to help fund the city’s rainy-day reserve. The 2013 bond documents don’t allow for early use of these excess collections. That keeps the money from being frittered away, but also means we can’t use it to make up anticipated construction shortfalls. By 2028, there should be a very impressive balance in this bank account.
There will be a point at which it will make financial sense to pay off the 2013 bonds early. We will need to pay the bonds, then use the accumulated funds to help complete the last of the projects promised to our community almost a decade ago. It certainly won’t hurt our credit rating if we get to pay our debt early. And in the meanwhile, we can start the groundwork on the final two projects with some confidence we’ll be able to do them all.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
