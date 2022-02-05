I don't watch much TV, unless it's background noise for doing laundry. Most of the time, I find it so boring that I couldn't even label it a distraction if I'm working from home. So in many ways, I'm ignorant - especially when it comes to celebrities.
One morning last week, very early, my husband had the TV on, to monitor the horrible weather that has beset us. I looked up to see Alan Crone giving his forecast, and to my shock, I realized he had gray hair. I don't know how old Alan is, although some half-illiterate blogger on the internet has been trying to figure it out. But he's young enough to be considered a kid by ancient folks. If someone had asked me and I hadn't seen him myself, I'd have guessed him to be in his late 30s. But I realize that's probably wrong, because he's been around a long time - like LeAnne Taylor. She didn't have gray, but she probably gets rid of it, like I do. Sort of.
Failure to watch the boob tube - which, I've noted before, no longer involves a "tube," and thus I'm dating myself - has landed my foot in my mouth a number of times. At work, I often hear people chatting about TV shows that they "just love" and "would never miss." I have no idea what they're talking about, and I'm not foolish enough to try and bluff them. It's best that I simply admit - and get it over with - that I've never watched "Friends" or "Seinfeld" or "Sex in the City." Nor have I watched any current shows, though my husband sometimes does. I treat them all as background noise.
Now that we have access to some of those streaming services via our son, Chris has happily begun watching reruns. He went through the entire two seasons of "Dead Like Me," and then battened upon "Inspector Frost," which is a British series. Unfortunately, he also found "Hogan's Heroes," and I had to leave the room before I upchucked. There's something wrong with that series, although I can't quite put my finger on it. Perhaps it's because with the country headed in the direction it is, treating Nazis as light humor doesn't seem right.
But I got at least my toes in my mouth the other day - that same day, in fact, that I noticed Alan's gray hair. Chris reported that he had "seen on the news" that Punxsutawney Phil had waddled across that rainbow bridge right before he emerged to look for his shadow. I made that sorrowful announcement on Facebook, with the implied irony that yet another celebrity had bitten the dust. I immediately got called on the carpet - but nicely - by a few folks, including TDP columnist Randy Gibson, who gently pointed out that it wasn't Phil who had gone on to chuck wood on a higher plain, but his New Jersey counterpart, Milltown Mel.
No, I didn't know that New Jersey was encroaching on Pennsylvania's traditional territory, although that admission might get me on the poo-list of our company news director, Dennis Lyons, who is based out of Sunbury. I can hear him now, starting his dress-down during our next regional editor meeting, in his deep, booming voice: "Kim, I find it peculiar that you didn't realize..." Yes, I read - constantly and voraciously - but somehow I missed that bit of information.
At least I got to ridicule one of my friends from Fort Gibson, who posted a photo of a raccoon that had met its demise on a highway, only to have some smart-aleck prop up a sign by the roadkill and blame COVID for the loss. He acknowledged that I was an editor and probably knew more about such things than he did. I had a moment of melancholy, because Olga Hoenes is no longer around to wax philosophical about "whistle pigs."
At least Alan, graying though he may be, was right about the weather, so I didn't make a fool of myself describing the impending winter blast. Too right, as it turns out. Everyone's flights out of Tulsa were repeatedly canceled, including ours, and if you had a connecting flight to DFW, you were sorely disappointed. Apparently those folks down there, despite last winter's woes, just aren't used to this kind of stuff. I'm going to have to do a search to find out if they've lost their power as well, since I don't want to watch TV.
The stubborn eschewing of TV has several advantages. For one, you don't have to subject yourself to the horrendous drivel that has overtaken the air waves. Many of the commercials are downright offensive. The other day, I happened to look up to see a blurb for a product called Lume, designed "even for private parts," as they boast. I can't even describe it well without offending readers, but let's just say it mentions crevices, and at the end, a bunch of women doing yoga raise up their legs and say, "Ahhhhh!" My response: "Ewwww."
Speaking of commercials, I realize that the best ones will be airing in about a week, when the Super Bowl game is played. I've watched for weeks as most of my friends and family - the ones I have left - have been rooting for various teams, arguing heatedly about the merits or lack thereof for certain players. Things didn't turn out well for my sister, a Bucs fan, and then Tom Brady had the gall to retire. But I suppose Cincinnati Bengals fans, as well as Los Angeles Rams worshipers, will be making cheese dip and sausage balls and will tote barrels of beer into their homes for the big event.
In case you're wondering, I no longer watch professional football games. I stopped watching the OU Sooners - Oklahoma's pro team - years ago, because it was too stressful. In fact, I almost had to ask Tes O'Field where the Bengals were based, and then I realized she was from Ohio, and made the connection. That's good, because it's too cold to chew feet that have trodden through the snow.
